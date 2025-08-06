Line Breakouts - System for trend trading.

Contains a trend identifier that can be adapted to any chart and trading instrument using the period and smoothing function.

And a determinant of support and resistance levels. When the price is below the resistance line, open Sell trades, and when the price is above support lines - open Buy transactions. Stop loss should be placed a few points from the lines, Take Profit should be fixed after several candles (3-10-15), based on the time frame.

The indicator is not redrawn. The beginning of the line can give several types of alerts.

The trading system is best used on time frames M15, M30 and H1, but others can be used.

The main parameters of the support and resistance lines have already been calculated and operate automatically; with a low number of levels, you can only add sensitivity.

Trend parameters are optimal for time frames M15, M30 and H1, for others you should change the values.



What the indicator shows



Brown trend line - upward trend, support levels are red. Dark blue trend line - downward trend, support levels are blue.



Input parameters





Trend Period - Number of bars to calculate the trend.

- Number of bars to calculate the trend. Noise Smoothing - Trend smoothing option in case of high market noise.

- Trend smoothing option in case of high market noise. Visible Trend Line Deviation - Deviation of the trend line from the graph does not affect calculations.

- Deviation of the trend line from the graph does not affect calculations. Sensitivity Enhancer - Increases the sensitivity of calculating support and resistance lines.

- Increases the sensitivity of calculating support and resistance lines. Alerts play sound / Alerts display message / Alerts send notification / Alerts send email - Using notifications when signal points appear.

- Using notifications when signal points appear. Sound file Signal Arrows - Sound file for the signal arrow.



