Candle Power Signals is a trend indicator that uses a strategy of searching for potential volatile signals to make trading decisions.

By analyzing the market, the indicator identifies zones of increased and decreased volatility within the directional trend movement.



The main signal generation parameters have already been configured, the remaining settings and periods are indexed into 2 parameters for manual configuration:

1. "Candle calculation method" - 2 signal generation modes, it is recommended to use the normal one on time frames (M1-M30), high-speed on (H1 and higher).

2. "Trend definition length" - the range of parameters from 1 to 100, allows you to select the length of the directional smoothed trend movement.

The parameter should be increased when used on small time frames (M1-M30), and decreased by (H1 and higher).

Input parameters allow you to configure the indicator for any symbol and Time Frame.



Signal arrows for opening orders: Yellow for (Sell) and Red for (Buy).

Signal colored candles: yellow - downward directions along the trend, light gray - downward directions not confirmed by the trend.

red - upward direction along the trend, dark gray - upward directions not confirmed by the trend.



Can complement any trading system, from scalping to long-term trading.

The indicator does not load the chart with unnecessary information, does not redraw or lag, signals are generated on the current candle.

Suitable for use on all trading instruments and Time Frames (recommended from M5 and above).

Contains several types of alerts, can be used by beginners and experienced traders.

