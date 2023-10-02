Max Min Cycle

Cyclical indicator for trading and predicting the direction of the market. Shows the cyclical behavior of the price in the form of an oscillator.
Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend.
  • Will complement any trading strategy, from scalping to intraday.
  • The indicator does not redraw.
  • Suitable for use on all symbols/instruments.
  • Suitable time frames for short-term trading M5, M15, M30.
  • For day trading and more H1, H4.


How to trade with the indicator.
  1. Red dots at the top of the oscillator and the trend direction down are signals to sell the asset.
  2. The yellow dots at the bottom of the oscillator and the upward trend direction are signals to buy the asset.
  3. Stop losses no more than 2-5 points from the signal candle.
  4. The opposite signal in the trend direction is closing the position.
  5. Follow the trend direction of this indicator or use your own trend finder.



Input parameters
  • Show Trend Strength - show/hide the histogram of the trend strength
  • Trend Strength Level - The level of smoothness of the trend strength
  • Oscillator Level - Oscillator cycle level
  • Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) - Use notifications when signal points appear.
  • Sound file signal - Sound file for signal start
  • Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart.
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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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