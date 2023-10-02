Max Min Cycle
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 2 October 2023
- Activations: 10
Cyclical indicator for trading and predicting the direction of the market. Shows the cyclical behavior of the price in the form of an oscillator.
Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend.
How to trade with the indicator.
Input parameters
Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend.
- Will complement any trading strategy, from scalping to intraday.
- The indicator does not redraw.
- Suitable for use on all symbols/instruments.
- Suitable time frames for short-term trading M5, M15, M30.
- For day trading and more H1, H4.
How to trade with the indicator.
- Red dots at the top of the oscillator and the trend direction down are signals to sell the asset.
- The yellow dots at the bottom of the oscillator and the upward trend direction are signals to buy the asset.
- Stop losses no more than 2-5 points from the signal candle.
- The opposite signal in the trend direction is closing the position.
- Follow the trend direction of this indicator or use your own trend finder.
Input parameters
- Show Trend Strength - show/hide the histogram of the trend strength
- Trend Strength Level - The level of smoothness of the trend strength
- Oscillator Level - Oscillator cycle level
- Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) - Use notifications when signal points appear.
- Sound file signal - Sound file for signal start
- Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart.