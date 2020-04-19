Entry Point Scalper

Arrow indicator with trend filter.

  • Generates trend input without delays or delays - on the emerging candle.
  • Suitable for use on any trading tools and timeframes.
  • Easy to use, contains the direction of the trend in the form of a histogram lines and signal generator.


Input parameters

  • Period Trend Line - Period of the Histogram Line
  • Signal Generator Period - If the period is longer, then the arrows are less
  • Play sound
  • Display pop-up message
  • Send push notification
  • Send email
  • Sound file signal - File for sound
  • Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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heiko v.piechowski
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heiko v.piechowski 2024.06.13 17:49 
 

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