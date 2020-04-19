Entry Point Scalper
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Arrow indicator with trend filter.
- Generates trend input without delays or delays - on the emerging candle.
- Suitable for use on any trading tools and timeframes.
- Easy to use, contains the direction of the trend in the form of a histogram lines and signal generator.
Input parameters
- Period Trend Line - Period of the Histogram Line
- Signal Generator Period - If the period is longer, then the arrows are less
- Play sound
- Display pop-up message
- Send push notification
- Send email
- Sound file signal - File for sound
- Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart
User didn't leave any comment to the rating