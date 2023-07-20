Point Directions
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 26 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Point Directions - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions.
The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts.
Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections.
For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an intensity level for drawing arrows, detailed settings are described in the input parameters.
For any questions about use, write in private messages.
Input parameters
The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts.
Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections.
For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an intensity level for drawing arrows, detailed settings are described in the input parameters.
For any questions about use, write in private messages.
Input parameters
- Method MA - Selecting the use of the moving average for the formation of arrows (standard or accelerated)
- Accelerated MA period/Standard MA period - Changing the moving average period (5-500)
- Ma Metod - Changing the moving average method
- Ma Price - Moving average price change
- Arrow Intensity - the intensity of the construction of arrows (increases with increase)
- Arrow thickness - arrow thickness
- Sell arrow color/Buy arrow color - color for arrows
- play sound / display message / send notification / send email - Use alerts when signal points appear.
- Sound file signal arrows - Sound file for the signal arrow.
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