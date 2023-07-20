Point Directions

5
Point Directions - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions.
The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts.

Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections.
For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an intensity level for drawing arrows, detailed settings are described in the input parameters.
For any questions about use, write in private messages.

Input parameters

  • Method MA - Selecting the use of the moving average for the formation of arrows (standard or accelerated)
  • Accelerated MA period/Standard MA period - Changing the moving average period (5-500)
  • Ma Metod - Changing the moving average method
  • Ma Price - Moving average price change
  • Arrow Intensity - the intensity of the construction of arrows (increases with increase)
  • Arrow thickness - arrow thickness
  • Sell arrow color/Buy arrow color - color for arrows
  • play sound / display message / send notification / send email - Use alerts when signal points appear.
  • Sound file signal arrows - Sound file for the signal arrow.


Reviews 1
RB Traders
283
RB Traders 2024.04.25 22:51 
 

ITS GREAT Product Its Arrow Gives siganal like magic

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4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
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When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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An automatic trend indicator that uses an algorithm to determine impulse signals for scalping and intraday trading. The trend-following indicator automatically calculates potential entry and exit points for trades. The indicator contains a trend line and a target channel for following signals, changing color depending on the direction. Main characteristics Signal colored candles and arrows: blue - downward direction, red - upward direction. Yellow dots for exiting trades are located along the
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RB Traders 2024.04.25 22:51 
 

ITS GREAT Product Its Arrow Gives siganal like magic

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