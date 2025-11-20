Volume Trend Channel
- Indicators
- Vitalyi Belyh
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 20 November 2025
- Activations: 10
A technical indicator that calculates its readings based on trading volumes. It has an oscillatory line that follows the change in volumes.
Large arrows on the line indicate reversal values. A channel is built around the line with small arrows showing the strengthening of price movement in the direction of increasing volumes.
Large arrows on the line indicate reversal values. A channel is built around the line with small arrows showing the strengthening of price movement in the direction of increasing volumes.
- The indicator does not redraw values. Works on any instrument and timeframe.
- It can complement any trading strategy by finding a trend or make entries in the direction of another trend indicator.