LordChannel is an indicator for META TRADER 4 for all forex pairs and financial market metals.





The indicator is used to make detections of high/low channels, implementing a technical analysis on possible breakouts and making correct order entries.





LordChannel sends signals such as buy and sell in the graphical analysis, it is important to emphasize that the importance of these signals are safe in TIME FRAMES M30, H1, H4.





The indicator was created for using bullish/downtrend channels to complement a technical and fundamental analysis then you can follow the signals.





Made with a lot of love and affection,



