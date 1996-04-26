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## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner





Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously.





A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single,

uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.





BUY signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend

SELL signal : Shorter-period MAs are all below longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong downtrend





Scans up to





64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations





simultaneously.





Key features:

* Uses up to 5 user-defined MA periods (default: 20 / 75 / 200)

* Signal fires only when every MA is perfectly aligned - no partial/mixed alignment allowed

* Works with any MA method (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)

* No repainting - all signals based on confirmed (closed) bars only









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## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series





Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered $2014 a trading tool for life.

The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.

Here are the hottest tools available right now:





- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81129

Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution).





- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner

A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.

The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.

https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81227





- AutoLineSaver

An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.

Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts $2014 an extremely

convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.

https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/80590









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## 3. Basic Specifications





* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only

* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection

* No repainting (once a signal appears, it will never change or disappear)

* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)

* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes

* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized





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## 4. Basic Usage





### Step 1





Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.





Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.





### Step 2





Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.

The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).





### Step 3





Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.





### Step 4





Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.





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## 5. Color Meanings





Each cell represents:





1 symbol x 1 timeframe





| Color | Meaning |

| ----------- | ----------------------------------------------------------- |

| Cyan | Bullish condition is currently active |

| Light Blue | Alert: just changed to bullish $2014 a new bullish signal fired |

| Red | Bearish condition is currently active |

| Pink | Alert: just changed to bearish $2014 a new bearish signal fired |

| White | No signal present |

| Yellow | Alert: signal just ended $2014 condition returned to no-signal |





Alert colors appear only at the moment the signal fires.





They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.





In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.





If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.





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## 6. Installation





1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.





2. Restart MT4.





3. Apply the indicator to any chart.









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## 7. First Launch Warning





On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:





Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once





In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.





Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.





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## 8. Symbol Settings $2014 UseSymbols





Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.





### Specify by currency code





EUR USD JPY





Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:





EURUSD





EURJPY





USDJPY





### Specify a symbol directly





XAUUSD





Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.





### Mixed input





XAUUSD USD EUR JPY





In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.





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## 9. Unique Parameters $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner





Specify 3 to 5 moving average periods in ascending order. A signal fires only when every

specified MA is perfectly stacked in the same direction across all periods.





| Parameter | Default | Description |

| ---------- | ------- | ------------------------------------------------------------ |

| MAPeriod1 | 20 | 1st MA period (shortest). Required. |

| MAPeriod2 | 75 | 2nd MA period. Required. |

| MAPeriod3 | 200 | 3rd MA period. Required. |

| MAPeriod4 | -1 | 4th MA period (optional). Set to -1 to disable. |

| MAPeriod5 | -1 | 5th MA period (optional). Set to -1 to disable. |

| MAKind | 1 | MA calculation method: 0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA |





Notes:

* At least 3 MA periods must be enabled (MAPeriod4/5 = -1 is fine). Fewer than 3 will show

"Need more MAPeriod" on chart load.

* Always enter MAPeriod1-5 in ascending order (shortest to longest). The scanner does not

sort them automatically.

* BUY fires when the shortest MA stays above every longer MA (fast-to-slow stack). SELL

fires on the mirrored (slow-to-fast) condition.





For beginners: if unsure, leave the default values (20 / 75 / 200, EMA) - this is the classic

"Perfect Order" MA combination and works well as a starting point.





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## 10. Common Parameters





### Timeframe Display Settings





bUseM1

bUseM5

bUseM15

bUseM30

bUseH1

bUseH4

bUseD1

bUseW1





Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.





### Alert Settings





bAlertOnce

bFindAlert

bLostAlert

bAlertM1

bAlertM5

bAlertM15

bAlertM30

bAlertH1

bAlertH4

bAlertD1

bAlertW1





Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.

Display and alerts can be managed independently.





### Spread Settings





bUseSpread

MaxSpread





Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.





### Notification Settings





bMail

bPush





Configure email and mobile push notifications.

MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.





### Symbol Settings





UseSymbols

AddSymbol





Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.





### Special Functions





SelfRifresh

SymOnOff

AddText





Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.





### Display Position Settings





ATRCorner

TxtXBase

LineMax

FontSize

TxtXPos

TxtXSpace

TxtYPos





Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.





**Note for beginners:** If you are not sure what a setting does, it is safe to leave it at its default value.





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## 11. Usage Tips





* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars

* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection

* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis

* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance

* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts



