Cumulative Delta MT4

4.86

The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta.

The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods.

The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable:

  • Buy - display only the buyer volumes.
  • Sell - display only the seller volumes.
  • BuySell - display only the buyer and seller volumes in two separate scales.
  • Delta - the mode of difference (delta) between the buyer volumes and seller volumes.
  • CumDelta - cumulative delta mode.
  • CumDeltaDaily - cumulative delta mode with zeroing the balance at the beginning of each day.
  • CumDeltaWeekly - cumulative delta mode with zeroing the balance at the beginning of each week.
  • DemandAndSupply - display the supply and demand diagram.


Full recalculation of data is performed once per minute, when a new candle opens on the M1 timeframe, or in case of a user activity, namely, when scrolling the chart deeper into the history, when changing the time scale of the chart or when changing the current timeframe.

By default, the initial reference point is the very first candle from the left border of the chart window. The reference point can be changed using the BarsLimit input variable.

In case the data on any of the periods required in calculations is missing, the indicator generates a corresponding message.

Reviews 49
pipMaker07
24
pipMaker07 2024.12.16 23:36 
 

As you might know, Volume is the "missing link" to understand price action. Having this prepared in the way CD does it is invaluable to make decisions fast - and it helps. The indicator seems to be rock solid; I have 12-16 instances running per profile, in various configurations and with different pairs, changing is quick, adds only about 5 seconds for the entire profile on good ol' MT4. After migrating from an STP to ECN (different account, new install, copied data) the higher TF didn't show up. I've looked around in the forum, didn't find anything and send a message to Evgeny. While I was hoping to get an answer within 1-2 days, he replied within &lt; 4 hours. THX, btw. Also, his reply was clever enough to help me SOLVE the issue right away. The description is basic but complete, and parameter names are self-explanatory and fun to work with. My issue would probably make a good FAQ item: The higher TF simply needed more M1 and M5 history (by scrolling on those TF a couple of months) - and I think I have even seen a note of this somewhere when I bought CD half a year ago. Anyway, highly recommend this - it's one of the good indicators, gets updated and you have full support. Bye | Buy now :))

Abraham Correa
4760
Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 22:57 
 

Self explanatory rating, technically a super advanced indicator that looks good with music playing.

luganskiy
14
luganskiy 2024.02.16 10:08 
 

спасибо

Recommended products
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profiles
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile   is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses t
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
Demand And Supply Diagram MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
AnyProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (27)
Indicators
The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
Clusters Chart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. For trading symbols which contain the tape of deals, the indicator can perform calculations based on the tape of deals. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. HistoryTicks  - size of tick history (for VolumeType in the mode TimeAndSales). AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Cu
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.53 (62)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Smart Depth Of Market
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.33 (18)
Indicators
The indicator displays the orders book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of orders that have gone beyond the current "window" view. Indicator capability Display the levels of open positions. Simulation of placing/cancelling/editing pending orders directly in the displayed orders book. Indicator features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorded in the Sm
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
AnyProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (17)
Indicators
The indicator displays market profiles of any duration in any place on the chart. Simply create a rectangle on the chart and this rectangle will be automatically filled by the profile. Change the size of the rectangle or move it - the profile will automatically follow the changes. Operation features The indicator is controlled directly from the chart window using the panel of buttons and fields for entering parameters. In the lower right corner of the chart window there is a pop-up "AP" button
BoxProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
BoxProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
FORTS Trading Data
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator has been designed for use on FORTS, but it can also work on other markets, at brokers broadcasting the required data. A peculiarity of these data is that they cannot be requested from the broker's server as a section of history, but can only be obtained for the current moment. The indicator periodically requests the broker, collects to a file and displays the following history from the stored file: The weighted average price. The volume of buy pending orders. The volume of sell pen
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Market Marker MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (8)
Indicators
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Demand And Supply Diagram MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.89 (9)
Indicators
The balance of supply and demand is a simple and effective market analysis method. The supply and demand diagram can show you in advance, even before the trend reversal, where the supply ends and the demand is already emerging, where the demand ends and the supply is emerging, while substantially increasing the probability of making a deal in the right direction and with a high profit factor. Indicator Signals The indicator uses the price/volume values to generate signals: ED – excess demand. E
Smart DOM Driver
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
Time And Sales Delta
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with the
Dynamic POC MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Clusters Chart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume clusters or volume profiles to choose from. Input variables StepPoint  - cluster step in points, if the value is zero, the step is assigned automatically. AssociatedTimeframe  - binding the indicator to the specified timeframe of the chart, if the value is equal to Current, the indicator works on all timeframes. ClustersVolume  - volume in clusters: All  - all volume. Active  - active volume (which produced the price movement). ClustersAsDelta  - difference betwee
Neural Predictor MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
2 (1)
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Market Marker MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
Monte Carlo Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Utilities
The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with th
Dynamic POC MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Neural Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
Candles Delta Painter MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes"). Coloring is performed by two parameters : by delta sign, as candle color, by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color. In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user
Filter:
abedelgafour
14
abedelgafour 2025.05.04 23:11 
 

good job

Yu Xiong Luo
132
Yu Xiong Luo 2025.04.24 10:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dario gonzalez
68
dario gonzalez 2025.02.11 14:31 
 

Hi, I have downloaded this indicator and read some comments. I find it very interesting but I feel like I am not getting the most out of it. Is there a complete manual with the description of all the parameters? Whatever the answer, thank you very much for this indicator.

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2025.02.11 14:43
Hello.
The information about input variables that is not in the "Overview" tab is in the "What is new" tab.
As for the use of this indicator in trading, it is generally a typical indicator, of which there are many in one variety or another, and you can search for the keywords "trading using volume delta" and "trading using cumulative delta".
pipMaker07
24
pipMaker07 2024.12.16 23:36 
 

As you might know, Volume is the "missing link" to understand price action. Having this prepared in the way CD does it is invaluable to make decisions fast - and it helps. The indicator seems to be rock solid; I have 12-16 instances running per profile, in various configurations and with different pairs, changing is quick, adds only about 5 seconds for the entire profile on good ol' MT4. After migrating from an STP to ECN (different account, new install, copied data) the higher TF didn't show up. I've looked around in the forum, didn't find anything and send a message to Evgeny. While I was hoping to get an answer within 1-2 days, he replied within &lt; 4 hours. THX, btw. Also, his reply was clever enough to help me SOLVE the issue right away. The description is basic but complete, and parameter names are self-explanatory and fun to work with. My issue would probably make a good FAQ item: The higher TF simply needed more M1 and M5 history (by scrolling on those TF a couple of months) - and I think I have even seen a note of this somewhere when I bought CD half a year ago. Anyway, highly recommend this - it's one of the good indicators, gets updated and you have full support. Bye | Buy now :))

Abraham Correa
4760
Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 22:57 
 

Self explanatory rating, technically a super advanced indicator that looks good with music playing.

luganskiy
14
luganskiy 2024.02.16 10:08 
 

спасибо

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:13 
 

Muy útil gracias

Ainur Rasyid
168
Ainur Rasyid 2023.06.21 01:46 
 

Hi, I have trouble calling this indicator via EA with iCustom, a notification appears in Experts Logs: 2023.06.21 04:05:07.567 Cumulative Delta MT4 NZDJPY,M5: cannot set timer (1). Any suggestion to fix it? Btw this is a very useful indicator, thank you!

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2023.06.21 08:05
Hello.
See the "What is new" tab for version 3.2 (especially the latest sentence).
If after you have questions, then write on the "Comments" tab, because the "Reviews" tab is not suitable for conducting dialogues.
Melanio Aganus
77
Melanio Aganus 2023.06.07 11:59 
 

Its very useful and i like it but the but is loading very very slow i hope it be updates and remain free thank you so much

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2023.06.07 15:10
Hello.
Indeed, on higher timeframes, the indicator may work more slowly.
Try using the input variable "RecalculationTiming" with a higher value.
ElisaP
861
ElisaP 2023.04.30 00:51 
 

unfortunately I have never understood what it can be used for, what help it can give ??? neither this nor footprint nor volumebox nor ask bid histogramm no POC candle, red dot inside the bar, no cum delta, no accumulated volumes, no imbalanced volume, no market profile, no DOM no tick sell buy volume no VWAP Channel so i stopped using them ,,if someone wants them can send me in PM to me

Смарт Бот
18
Смарт Бот 2023.02.22 11:51 
 

Спасибо

zandor77
14
zandor77 2023.01.13 10:34 
 

Excellent

garry143
19
garry143 2022.11.24 07:27 
 

Hi, I don't know how it works but I can see the price moving as per the Indicator which is a great thing for people like us. A lot of thanks to the creator. I have one question as well: How to take into account and evaluate the 2 lines in the Cumm Delta (Orange and blue) as shown in the screenshot number 3? Will be grateful to learn

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2022.11.24 07:58
Hello.
The blue curve is the cumulative delta.
The yellow curve is just the price chart based on closing prices, which is projected and scaled to the indicator subwindow.
J.C. Hoffman
36
J.C. Hoffman 2022.08.15 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thippeswamaiah Jmath J M
158
Thippeswamaiah Jmath J M 2022.07.14 05:34 
 

good

Garhardt
285
Garhardt 2022.06.01 18:47 
 

An invaluable indicator as it provides info and data not seen elsewhere. A very unique perspective. Evgeny is very accommodating and revised it.

Xeworg
29
Xeworg 2022.04.21 19:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kadichetty
14
kadichetty 2022.01.25 06:43 
 

Здравейте какво трябва да представлява линията с цвят Golden Rod? Благодаря ти

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2022.01.26 06:43
Hello.
The curve, which is drawn in the color GoldenRod, is just a copy of the price chart at the closing prices of candles.
Юрий Серба
21
Юрий Серба 2021.10.10 09:20 
 

Отличный индикатор. Только поставил буду тестить. То что я искал. На просторах интернета такого больше нет.

Viktor Barilko
5042
Viktor Barilko 2021.08.15 12:28 
 

Отличный индикатор.

123
Reply to review