Trade Balance Indicator

5
A trend indicator showing the strength of bulls and bears in a trading range.
Consists of two lines:
  1. The green line is a balanced overbought/oversold condition.
  2. The red line is the direction of trading activity.
Does not redraw calculations.
Can be used on all Symbols/Instruments/Time Frames.
Easy to use and set up.


How to use the indicator and what it determines.
The basic rule is to follow the direction of the red line:
if it crosses the green line from the bottom up, the market is dominated by bulls.
if it crosses the green line from top to bottom, it means bears prevail.
The green line is the overbought/oversold oscillator.
A break from the upper and lower ranges of an indicator often indicates a change in price direction. You should wait for confirmation of the red line.
Hanging at the upper or lower range means a long trend direction.
The older the Time Frame, the more accurate the calculations.

Input parameters
Calculation Period - The number of bars for the calculation period.
Balance Line Smoothing - Adjustable green line parameter, enhances smoothness.
Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart.
Reviews 1
massey5782
183
massey5782 2024.08.14 08:47 
 

A very accurate and intelligent indicator. 5 stars!!!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Developed methods for trading collected in one indicator. In the form of arrows, it defines entries in the direction of the trend. It has 2 types of arrows - trend and signal guides, informing about the potential movement in the direction of the trend. Works without redrawing, ready for use on all symbols/tools. The most suitable time frames to use are M15, M30, H1, H4. How to use The indicator finds the direction of the trend in the form of a signal arrow, a graphic rectangle stretches along
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Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Cyclical indicator for trading and predicting the direction of the market. Shows the cyclical behavior of the price in the form of an oscillator. Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend. Will complement any trading strategy, from scalping to intraday. The indicator does not redraw. Suitable for use on all symbols/instruments. Suitable time frames for short-term t
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Point Directions - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions. The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts. Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections. For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an intens
Binary Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
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Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financia
Volume Accumulation Index
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Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Line Breakouts
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Line Breakouts - System for trend trading. Contains a trend identifier that can be adapted to any chart and trading instrument using the period and smoothing function. And a determinant of support and resistance levels. When the price is below the resistance line, open Sell trades, and when the price is above support lines - open Buy transactions. Stop loss should be placed a few points from the lines, Take Profit should be fixed after several candles (3-10-15), based on the time frame. The indi
Point Trend Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Point Trend Indicator - An indicator of the upper and lower level of the trend, which can determine the trend direction and indicate its strengthening. The trend direction is determined by round dots; if the points are above the zero line, the trend is bullish; if below, the trend is bearish. The increase in directional movement is indicated by arrows. It has the only parameter for manual adjustment - Duration of the trend direction.   Possibilities Works on all time frames Adapts to any financ
Candle Power Signals
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Candle Power Signals is a trend indicator that uses a strategy of searching for potential volatile signals to make trading decisions. By analyzing the market, the indicator identifies zones of increased and decreased volatility within the directional trend movement. The main signal generation parameters have already been configured, the remaining settings and periods are indexed into 2 parameters for manual configuration: 1. "Candle calculation method" - 2 signal generation modes, it is recomme
Indicator Waiting Volatility
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Indicator Waiting Volatility - an indicator for determining volatility zones and flat conditions. Over time, the price on the chart is in different trends, goes down, goes up, or stays the same. The indicator helps the trader determine which trend the price is in. In its work, it uses several tools for technical analysis; first, the direction of the trend is determined, then, in this direction, the indicator monitors changes in volatility. If the price fluctuates within the noise, it is in track
Intraday Impulse Scalper Pro
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
An automatic trend indicator that uses an algorithm to determine impulse signals for scalping and intraday trading. The trend-following indicator automatically calculates potential entry and exit points for trades. The indicator contains a trend line and a target channel for following signals, changing color depending on the direction. Main characteristics Signal colored candles and arrows: blue - downward direction, red - upward direction. Yellow dots for exiting trades are located along the
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massey5782
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massey5782 2024.08.14 08:47 
 

A very accurate and intelligent indicator. 5 stars!!!

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