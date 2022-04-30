Trade Balance Indicator

The green line is a balanced overbought/oversold condition. The red line is the direction of trading activity.

The basic rule is to follow the direction of the red line:

The green line is the overbought/oversold oscillator.

A trend indicator showing the strength of bulls and bears in a trading range.Consists of two lines:Does not redraw calculations.Can be used on all Symbols/Instruments/Time Frames.Easy to use and set up.if it crosses the green line from the bottom up, the market is dominated by bulls.if it crosses the green line from top to bottom, it means bears prevail.A break from the upper and lower ranges of an indicator often indicates a change in price direction. You should wait for confirmation of the red line.Hanging at the upper or lower range means a long trend direction.The older the Time Frame, the more accurate the calculations.- The number of bars for the calculation period.- Adjustable green line parameter, enhances smoothness.- The number of indicator bars on the chart.