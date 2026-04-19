Route Lines Prices MT5 - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used.



The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: "Calculating price values" The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form,

which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By manually changing the values ​​from 2 to 500, you can customize the indicator to your own trading systems.

The indicator has a built-in market direction indicator, represented by the intersection of two MA lines, the fast and slow, which can be disabled when determining your own trend.



The indicator is recommended for use on timeframes from M1 to H4. Any trading instruments can be used.

Signal arrows are generated at the close of a candle; there is no redrawing on the previous history.

Duplicate arrows are available on the main chart. There are several types of alerts.

There's a built-in signal line point counter, which calculates the closing prices from the signal arrow to the signal end point.

The numerical values ​​of the signal results are determined after the signal end point, lagging one candle after the signal, as the indicator doesn't repaint.

The total counter sums up the received values ​​for convenient parameter adjustment on the corresponding chart.