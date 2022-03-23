Entry Scalping Lines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 March 2022
- Activations: 10
This indicator is based on a trend guide line and a special oscillator, defining entry points at the moments of potential price movement.
Configurable Options
- The indicator does not redraw.
- Works on any instrument.
- The most preferred time frames to use are M5, M15, M30, H1, H4.
- The guide trend line of the indicator gives an idea about the movement of the market. When the green line crosses the zero level from top to bottom - the market is bearish when it crosses from bottom to top - bull market.
- The oscillator is a gray line, it provides entries during wave price movements, it works at the moment the line exits from upper and lower ranges. Potential ranges are colored in red and blue, the signals are duplicated by arrows on the chart.
Configurable Options
- Trend Line Period - Period of the trend guide line
- Oscillator Period - Signal oscillator period
- Input Level - The level of the oscillator at which signals are received
- Show Arrows - show/hide signal arrows on the chart
- color options
- Upper level of the oscillator
- Lower level of the oscillator
- Down arrows
- Up arrows
- Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) - Use alerts when signal arrows appear.
- Soundfile start signal - Sound file for signal start
- Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart