Binary Lines
- Indicators
- Vitalyi Belyh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration
trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financial instrument and Time Frame. Results statistics will make it easier adjust the quantity and quality of signal arrows. There are several types of alerts for arrows.
The indicator is never redrawn, the appeared arrow does not disappear.
How to use the indicator
The indicator is easy to use, after installation, but the chart needs to wait for a signal. Signals appear in the direction of the yellow trend line, you need to adjust period and line type based on the time frame, as well as the duration of the signals and the frequency of generation. 1 - the maximum number of generation, with an increase in the number of signals decreases. The statistics of input signals is kept at the top left.
Input parameters
- Expiration - Duration of lines in bars.
- Signal Generation Multiplier - input arrow generation mode, decreases with increasing parameter.
- MA period - The period of the middle line in the direction of which signals appear.
- MA type - Type of middle line.
- Text Shift - shift statistics numbers
- Text Size - font size
- Line Thickness - Line thickness
- Up line color/Down line color - Up and down line color.
- Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart and for calculating statistics.
- Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email - Use alerts when signal points appear.
- Sound file signal - Sound file for the signal arrow.