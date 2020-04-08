Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration

trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financial instrument and Time Frame. Results statistics will make it easier adjust the quantity and quality of signal arrows. There are several types of alerts for arrows.



The indicator is never redrawn, the appeared arrow does not disappear.



How to use the indicator

The indicator is easy to use, after installation, but the chart needs to wait for a signal. Signals appear in the direction of the yellow trend line, you need to adjust period and line type based on the time frame, as well as the duration of the signals and the frequency of generation. 1 - the maximum number of generation, with an increase in the number of signals decreases. The statistics of input signals is kept at the top left.



Input parameters



