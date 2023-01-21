Renko System

It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode.

The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages.





Features

renko mode

median renko

custom median renko

3 moving averages

wicks

datetime indicator for each block

custom notifications to pc and to phone when a new bars is created and/or a cross between moving averages shows up

raise event for using with an EA when a new bars is created and/or a cross between moving averages shows up





How to use

Renko charts are based on bricks with a fixed value that filters out smaller price movements.

First thing to do is deciding the brick height. It depends of the duration we want to stay in the market, the volatilty of the market. A good choice could be using the ATR indicator to check the average value of candles in the TF we want to operate. Time frame should be low( depending of brick height) to have a good representation of historical bars, otherwise the user should adapt the timeframe related to brick height set. MT5 builds bars using OHLC (open, high,low,close) Strongly raccomanded to switch TF before starting (for example if you are in 30M switch to 15M and then 30M again) to allow refreshing data at the beginning otherwise a wrong graph can be showed. The issue can happens if we have MT5 open and we put in standby or hybernation the computer. When awake again the graph will not be updated correctly.



INPUT parameters