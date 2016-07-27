Gekko MACD Plus

3

Type: Oscillator

This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point.


Inputs

  • Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12);
  • Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26);
  • Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal Average on the MACD;
  • How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals:
    • 1- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for Swings based on Slow vs. Fast Averages Crossing;
    • 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for Swings based on Histogram bars changes on Trend (Fast and Slow MA delta);
    • 3- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for Swings based on Signal Average vs. MACD Crossing;
  • Histogram Trend Bars To Confirm: If selected option "2" on the input parameter above, this will tell how many MACD bars required to confirm a trend swing;
  • Applied Price: Price applied for the calculations, eg: High, Low, Open, Close, etc.
  • Show Moving Averages On Main Chart: True if you want the Fast and Slow Moving Averages to be plotted on the main (prices) chart;
  • Write Logs On Terminal Window: set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the Terminal's Experts tab for signal swings;
  • Send Mobile Push Notifications: set it as true if you desire to receive Push Notification on the MetaTrader app on your mobile for signal swings;
  • Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal for signal swings;

Good Trades!

Reviews 4
andreas73
988
andreas73 2016.09.08 15:51 
 

Nice and clean. Everything is working as it is supposed to.

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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Gekko Bollinger Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Bollinger Bands indicator. It extends the use of the famous Bollinger Bands and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the edge and on the middle bands. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle band crossing and middle band crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:
Gekko Variation Marks
Rodrigo Galeote
4 (1)
Indicators
This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support. Input Parameters General Settings:  configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts; Symbols Configuration: add up to
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HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Gekko Jade A Customizable EA
Rodrigo Galeote
Experts
Instrument: works with forex currency pairs, futures and stocks. Type: Scalper, Short Trade, Swing Trade, Day Trade, Buy and Hold. Description Gekko Jade series are EAs designed to be versatile providing more than 50 input parameters to be combined in different ways; Allows Day and Position Trading; Allows control of trading time windows; Allows different types parameters and strategies for entering and exiting the market; Suitable for beginners and experts; Adapts to any timeframe; Allows conf
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Gekko Parabolic SAR Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
Type: Trend This is Gekko's Customized Parabolic SAR, a customized version of the famous Parabolic SAR indicator. Use the regular SAR and take advantage of different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Step: Acceleration Factor (AF), default is 0.02. It means it increases by 0.02 each time the extreme point makes a new high or low. AF can reach a maximum of "x" based on the second parameter below, no matter how long the trend extends; Maximum: Extreme P
Gekko Tops n Bottoms
Rodrigo Galeote
1 (1)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Famous Tops and Bottoms indicators. Find important Tops and Bottoms on chart of any symbol or timeframe, based on set of configurations to adjust the indicator to the instrument you are trading. Inputs Calculate Tops and Bottoms for the past X Bars: number of bars the indicator will plot Tops and Bottoms for, the fewer the faster. At Least Two Bars Making New Highs or Lows to Confirm: true - only consider a new High or Low when the last 2 bars have Highs or Lows
Gekko Strong Bars
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Strong Bars indicator. It produces signals when there is a strong bullish or bearish bar, for that it uses three different conditions: 1 - when the current bar is higher/lower than the last x bars (x is an input parameter), 2 - when the current bar size is higher than the average size of the last x bars (x is an input parameter) and 3 - when the current bar has a short candle tail (shadow). Inputs Plot Strong Bar Arrows for the past X Historical Bars: number of historical bars t
Gekko Moving Averages Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
his is Gekko's Moving Averages indicator. It extends the use of the famous moving averages and calculates strong entry and exit signals using Price versus a Fast Moving Average versus a Slow Moving Average. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: price crossing, moving averages crossing, moving averages trend, among others. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; FAST Moving Average Details: settings fo
Gekko Heiken Ashi Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's customizable version of the famous Heiken Ashi indicator. It extends the use of the famous Heiken Ashi and calculates strong entry and exit signals.  Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produce Arrow Signals:  determine if the indicator will plot arrow signal for long/short; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry
Gekko Channels Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Gekko's Channels Plus indicator. It extends the use of the famous Channels and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the top, bottom and middle lines. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle line crossing and middle line crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait fo
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nowal2
57
nowal2 2024.02.07 17:58 
 

Купила индикатор Gekko Magdi plus.Очень много поступает разнонаправленных сигналов,поэтому его надо использовать в сочетании с другим индикатором.Еще ничего не могу сказать про него.Надо пробовать работать.Я думаю ,что его надо применять на мелких ТМ до 5 мин,где более точные сигналы.

sprian
180
sprian 2022.01.11 07:56 
 

Hi - why does my Gekko indicator not give push signals

Rodrigo Galeote
4065
Reply from developer Rodrigo Galeote 2022.01.17 13:18
Make sure you configure metatrader in your cell phone, use the test functionality to make sure your cell is receiving push notifications. After that, open the indicator and set the property "Send push notifications" of the indicator to "true", it comes false by default. Let me know if it doesn't work and I'll help you further. Good trades!
naldor
174
naldor 2021.01.22 14:17 
 

Não gostei, fornece indicações de alta ou de baixa já no final do movimento do mercado, praticamente em zona de risco de virada para o lado contrário!

Rodrigo Galeote
4065
Reply from developer Rodrigo Galeote 2021.01.23 03:21
O indicador não é milagroso, se fosse estava tudo mundo rico, mas dá ótimas entradas, você precisa configurá-lo dependendo do ativo e tempo que está usando no seu gráfico. Além disso ele funciona melhor quando há tendência mais definida, não em mercados laterais, use price action e outros indicadores para confirmar entradas e saídas. É um dos que mais vendo, te peço que tente usar novamente e se gostar refaça sua avaliação, eu posso te ajudar se precisar.
andreas73
988
andreas73 2016.09.08 15:51 
 

Nice and clean. Everything is working as it is supposed to.

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