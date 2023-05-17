ICT Silver Bullet MT5

5

ICT Silver Bullet

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need! 

Before version 2.2, this indicator was focused only on ICT Silver Bullet, but moving forward, we will include the different elements for smart money concept trading.

This indicator will help you identify the following:

  • FVG - fair value gaps
  • Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on swing high and low calcualtion
  • Order Blocks - beta version released in 3.0 (exited to hear your feedback)
  • iFVG (inversed FVG) detection
  • CBDR: Central Bank Dealing Range levels
  • Higher timeframes swings
  • ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears 
  • Swing High and low that are potential buy side and sell side liquidity
  • Previous  and current week's high and low, 
  • Previous day's high and low, 
  • Back to 3 weeks open gap
  • New York open price


How to Use This Indicator

You'll need to load this indicator on your charts and update the settings according to the explanation in this user guide.

The indicator works on the opening of each new candle. The indicator will plot the windows, levels, sessions, BOS, CHOCH, and FVG. It plots the elements based on a loopback period. 

Starting v2.2 you can use this indicator to trade higher timeframe based on smart money concepts and different visual aid that it provides.

A customizable panel is available to Show/Hide any element dynamically without go back to settings, this is super useful as sometime the charts become cumbersome and hiding some elements make our decisions clearer. 

If you are trading the silver bullet strategy it is best to work on 5 minutes charts and less. Only active silver bullet window will be plot on the live charts. If the alert and notifications are activated, the indicator will send you the alert or the notification of a possible setup during the silver bullet windows. At this stage is up to you as a trader to study the current market conditions and to take the trade. This indicator will not give you a buy or sell signal.

Take your time to test the indicator on the strategy tester.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.

This current price is only because we are at the early stage of this new indicator, with minimum features. The price will move up soon.


Silver Bullet Strategy Summary

The strategy credit goes to Michael J. Huddleston, known as ICT, and the full strategy can be found on his youtube channel.

It is a time-boxed setup that frequently repeats on forex and indices. It trades on three-time windows: 3 AM to 4 AM, 10 AM to 11 AM, and 2 PM to 3 PM New York local time. To take an entry, a fair value gap needs to be identified inside the range, a market structure supporting the move down or up, and identifying at least a minimum trade framework of 10 points for indices and 15 pips for forex pairs. A much more robust framework is to combine this entry with a draw on liquidity draw identified on the current week's high and low, the previous day's high and low, and the current week's NWOG, the previous session's high and low. Combining it with the Classic ICT optimal trade entry and the confluence with the 2022 ICT Mentorship Youtube Model is better.

Reviews 22
danielstruck222
29
danielstruck222 2025.09.06 11:50 
 

I Highly recommend this indicator. It literally shows you everything you need to become profitable with the Silver Bullet.

xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.03.25 18:39 
 

Awsome!! All necessary in one indicator!!!

mrmac2you
70
mrmac2you 2024.01.22 11:55 
 

Without a doubt the best indicator I have used. This indicator saves a lot of time and has paid for itself many times already. A big thank you to the developer.

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danielstruck222
29
danielstruck222 2025.09.06 11:50 
 

I Highly recommend this indicator. It literally shows you everything you need to become profitable with the Silver Bullet.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.09.06 14:06
Thanks Daniel, I love your review, and love the way your trading has evolved and the setup you are catching. I am here for any support
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.03.25 18:39 
 

Awsome!! All necessary in one indicator!!!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.03.25 18:40
Awesome review!! Thanks a lot iFVG on it is way in the next version.
mrmac2you
70
mrmac2you 2024.01.22 11:55 
 

Without a doubt the best indicator I have used. This indicator saves a lot of time and has paid for itself many times already. A big thank you to the developer.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.22 12:53
Thanks a lot for the review, much appreciated 👍👍
bob thomson
585
bob thomson 2024.01.11 03:38 
 

wow, wow wow. Im speachless. in one day the money paid for this indicator, paid out. After all these years watching tutorials about "do X and MA cross, do Y at RSI over 70" I finally have found the best indicator and strategy. This indicator gives your at a glance a full view of what's really going on in the market. Didn't you ask yourself "why is this price returning here, I don't see any structure?" You were too lazy or forgot to paint the highs and lows from the other timeframes. All of this is history with this gem. It does everything. It paints the highs and lows and open gaps so you really know where to take trades and where not. But the main reason this is the best indicator is, that it paints the fvg perfectly. The painted liquidy levels in combination with the fvg and spotting the short term trend is nearly a money printer. I won 8/10 trades all of which had a r:r of 1:2 (!!). And I even don't stick to the ICT rule that you only take trades in those 1 hour bullet frames. As you can hear my excitement and praise is mainly caused by the strategy which the author didn't invent. I give ICT the props and respect for that. But so I do the author of this indicator. Without such an "all in one" indicator I would've never started trading a combination of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy because im a very lazy person who doesn't like to paint a Mona Lisa on his chart to be able to start trading. So, thank you for providing this masterpiece!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.11 20:02
Devin, SUPER review, I was smiling like a kid reading it. Thanks a lot, and I am glad this indicator is helping you, cheers.
julia.pretzl
34
julia.pretzl 2023.12.29 10:51 
 

Great indicator that saves a lot of time and hassle. Clean surface, easy to use, customisable and reliable. The indicator allows me to focus on my actual trading and decision making as soon as I open the charts. I would definitely recommend it.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.29 11:01
Super glad to read your detailed review :) It is really the spirit of this indicator, it helps you to focus on your trading and not on plotting lines, Thanks a lot Julia
Sebastian Podeswa
335
Sebastian Podeswa 2023.10.15 07:43 
 

Very nice indicator, very clear and customizable. The best thing is the support from developer, for me very important thing. Developer is open for suggestions, very nice Thx for this indicator

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.15 19:54
Thanks for the review,I am really glad that this indicator is helping and I am happy of the feedback about the support, thanks again
Nuno Alexandre Paixao Teixeira De Oliveira Rodrigues
166
Nuno Alexandre Paixao Teixeira De Oliveira Rodrigues 2023.10.02 12:49 
 

Great Indicator with a excelent strategy. I advise all to study this startegy and use this powerfull indicator.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.02 12:50
Thanks a lot Nuno, I appreciate your positive review and recommendation.
hikari678
491
hikari678 2023.09.26 10:07 
 

Very good tool. Also the author is a very nice person/developer provides very good support.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.26 10:27
Thanks a lot, much appreciated!
Mike Freauf
23
Mike Freauf 2023.09.24 07:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.24 07:58
Hi Mike, Let me get in touch with via private message to understand the problem better
J3rom
20
J3rom 2023.09.12 23:42 
 

I have been using the silver bullet indicator since 1.2 release and i must say it is really good! I like that the owner is taking users input to improve it and every update so far has been very welcome and a true upgrade. Lio is super friendly, helpful and knows his stuff when it comes to ICT's concepts and i hope he does not over complicate this indicator to much with future updates because simplicity is often what keeps it so easy to use and clean on the chart. I def recommend getting this before the value of this product go's up because it most likely will. 100% worth the money! Good job Lio!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.13 07:14
Thanks a lot for the review 👍👍👍
Paul Vidal
316
Paul Vidal 2023.09.08 03:04 
 

The best ICT indicator. Not only includes ICT Silver Bullet but is bringing all ICT concepts...That has taken my trade to another level. Thanks to the author for the great work. Great support and very communicative

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.08 07:49
Much appreciated Paul, thank you 👍👍👍
iliaskak
354
iliaskak 2023.08.24 14:10 
 

For sure i took my trading one step ahead and help from author is fast and accurate .

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.24 14:11
Thanks a lot for the review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
goingforward
94
goingforward 2023.08.14 08:15 
 

Very detailed and extremely useful indicator to have if you wish to trade the silver bullet strategy. This is a must have. I use it in conjunction with Session Colored Bars.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.14 08:18
Thanks a lot for the review.
Dylan Gabriel
24
Dylan Gabriel 2023.08.08 02:40 
 

Great tool to have a visual aid and reminders for when to look for entry conditions outlined by the ICT trading model. Simple and elegant with minimal clutter on your chart: nice execution.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.08 06:32
Thanks Dylan for your review 👍👍👍
Ray carlo
88
Ray carlo 2023.08.06 14:05 
 

The best indicator all around, is support is top nudge 100%, the developer will take suggestions and will implement them in his updates, cheap for the value, and don't forget to join he's telegram community.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.06 14:08
Thank a lot 🙏 really appreciated your review
StayTru
74
StayTru 2023.08.04 05:31 
 

good

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.04 08:11
You are awesome 😎 thanks for the review much appreciated 👍
Dadd Dee
37
Dadd Dee 2023.08.04 04:07 
 

Amazing indicator with big improvement and very good supports from Lio, he also provide a lot of info both Youtube and Telegram, recommended for ICT traders.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.04 05:21
Thanks a lot for the review, really appreciate it
vanquish.trader
66
vanquish.trader 2023.07.29 11:40 
 

Wow, what an amazing indicator! This indicator has really increased my workflow and saved me so much time in terms of how long technical analysis can take. It is easy to use and understand as well as having quite a few parameters that can be amended. Well done Lio and keep up the great work!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.29 11:55
Thanks for the review, much appreciated ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2023.07.25 17:25 
 

Great Indicator :)

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.25 17:26
Thanks a lot, ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A new version is cooking with more features
- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.07.02 15:42 
 

I would have given 6 STAR. But no, LIO needs to improve. LoL! This indicator with LIOs YouTube analysis is a goldmine. Also he keeps on improving it and super supportive to his customers. What else do you want! Thanks LIO!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.02 15:47
Thanks a lot for this super review, I am glad that sharing my passion through those indicators and analysis on youtube are helping and are finding audiences that are benefeting from. Thanks 👍
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