Risk2Reward MATR

  Adapting to the volatility, potential Risk to Reward trading positions are shown based on Average True Range. Risk-Reward-Boxes are shown when the 'Buy or Sell' Button is clicked! A utility of the ATR calculation, rejoice with a matter that isn’t part of a hard decision for when to close a trade. This matter would assist your risk management decision.  


  Specifications: The Average True Range is a commonly used indicator that measures a symbol’s market volume, noting changes over a given time span in candlestick form(in a specific time-frame).  True Range is the difference between the lowest traded price and the highest traded price of a candlestick, in any given time period. The Average True Range, in all, averages these Highs and Lows of a "preceding" period of days, showing you its calculative result.

In example, the default settings of the ATR indicator gives us a 14 Day period. The ATR collects the Highs and Lows in pip value, dividing it by 14 days. But of course, this is beyond the common indicator, ATR. Matter a fact, three entirely different Take-Profits (x3 TPs | trailing SL) solely rely on their own Time-frame for different pip consumption. The rule of candlesticks is technically different on each Timeframe. And so, we find a different result for each Time-frame when we use the same period. 

Example:

  1. Time period/days accounted for: 14 | Candlestick count in Timeframe: M30  
  2. Time period/days accounted for: 14 | Candlestick count in Timeframe: H1
  3. Time period/days accounted for: 14 | Candlestick count in Timeframe: H4 

^These are going to offer different Average True Ranges primarily because each Time-frame contain different number of Candlesticks; due to Time Variation! ^


 Here is where the power lies and reason why I favored the 3 TP’s:  Theoretically, a trailing can happen at the first TP toward the second TP. Third TP awaits! Stop Loss is also based on Average True Range. Remarkably this EA is for a chartist looking for the probability factors and a view of where a limiting point would be for position making. 

Tighter/Smaller boxes in this matter are typical for the time period of sideways movement of long duration which happen during consolidation and low volumes. Conversely, a much larger box is present when there are more participants in the market, creating more volatility. When volume rises, it stretches the Risk2Reward Box out more. Volatility enables the size adjustment of the Risk-Reward Boxes. This matters because it determined how large or small the R-R boxes can be! Altogether, it is alterable with the settings, customizable to your preferred position closure and how far back (Time period/days accounted for) the boxes can attain (for your advancement). 

                                                                     



 Multiplier via MATR expander

"Multiplier via MATR expansion" regards the enlargement of the ATR by multiplying it, purposely to have a larger average true range value. This would give a wider range distance toward "Take Profit | Stop Loss"


= Be aware and keep note of where the last candlestick ended and where the current candlestick is. =


=Don't switch timeframes while having this on or the Risk2Reward MATR will delete itself = 




Remember you had accepted the Trading Risk Disclaimer / Terms and Conditions of Trading:

 Your trades are yours and yours alone. The maker of this product does not physically partake into your manual positions nor is there any attachment than the use of the product. All wins are your wins, so as to losses involved.




Risk-Reward-Boxes are shown when the 'Buy or Sell' Button is clicked. The Average True Range is alterable with the settings, customizable to your preferred pip range closure. This matter would help your risk management decisions.





























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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Respect4DualChart
Abraham Correa
Indicators
is designed to enhance the visual representation of financial charts in MetaTrader 4 by dynamically altering the colors of various chart elements, including candlesticks, bars, line charts, and volume bars. Its primary purpose is to improve trader intuition and engagement during market analysis by introducing smooth, cyclical color transitions that can highlight momentum shifts, trends, or volatility without overwhelming the display. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders who
FREE
Precise Cross Point
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Designed to mark a specific price and time point on an MT4 chart based on a single mouse click, synchronizing this data across all timeframes for the same symbol. Its primary purpose is to help traders pinpoint and track critical levels or events (e.g., support/resistance or entry points) with persistent visual markers. The indicator uses dashed lines for price and time crosshairs, accompanied by labels that dynamically adjust to stay within chart boundaries, ensuring clarity regardless of win
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Indicators
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
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Vispucci
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
StainGlass MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Its primary motive is to overlay horizontal lines spaced according to multiples of the Average True Range (ATR), centered on a reference price from defined periods such as trading sessions, candlestick counts, or 12-hour intervals. This facilitates the identification of potential support and resistance levels or expected price ranges. Additionally, it marks major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) with arrows to provide contextual awareness of market hours, enhancing d
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BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Indicators
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
FREE
Grid MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to g
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
Utilities
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Utilities
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Labels
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Prints  ALL current chart's symbol and timeframe as customizable labels, ensuring precise anchoring and automatic repositioning during window resizes, timeframe switches, or other chart events. It supports layered display options (background, forefront, or combined color modes) for enhanced visibility without obstructing price data. The accompanying script facilitates global application by attaching or updating the indicator across all open charts in a single execution, promoting efficiency in m
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Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
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Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
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Candlestick MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Analyze volatility by clicking on a specific candlestick, which triggers the display of horizontal grid lines centered around the candlestick’s closing price, spaced by multiples of the calculated ATR. A vertical line highlights the selected candlestick, and an optional text label can display the ATR value in pips above the candlestick. The indicator is lightweight, using no buffers, and relies on chart objects for visualization. It includes error handling for invalid candlestick selections and
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Specting Zoomers
Abraham Correa
Utilities
This script paces itself to zoom into the deepest setting of ZOOM +     You may be in tune to know a few keyboard easter eggs. Pressing the  minus <->  button has the capability to Zoom the Chart Outward! Interesting to see the price reevaluate itself in perspective. This we could see is quite contagiously useful if we wanted to be quick with analyzing, examining through your tools, in your plans and such. So, if you ever wanted to zoom IN and OUT, here is Your play around with the chart poin
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MainFrame Sync
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The SyncAllCharts indicator streamlines trading by automatically aligning all open MetaTrader 4 charts to the symbol of the chart where it’s applied, saving traders time and effort when analyzing a single asset across multiple timeframes or setups. With a customizable "Main Sync" label to identify the lead chart, it ensures a clear, clutter-free workspace, enhancing workflow efficiency and consistency for traders monitoring one currency pair or symbol.
FREE
Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
Utilities
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
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Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
FREE
SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is designed to enhance chart navigation by displaying the current symbol and timeframe as stacked labels directly on the chart window. It provides precise alignment and customization options, including positioning in the center or corners, adjustable offsets, font styling, and layer controls for visibility (such as background placement or color flashing). This tool supports professional trading workflows by ensuring quick identific
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Keyboreding Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis. Potential : This lightweight MetaTrader 4 tool unlocks rapid symbol switching for comparative analysis across assets, supports wrap-around navigation for uninterrupted workflows, and adapts button placement to stay within chart
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ATR Numeric Miracle
Abraham Correa
Utilities
A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances m
Shutdown
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Ever needed to declutter your entire POV of the platform? Have the choice to delete ever chart window! When attaching this script, permission is required to close every chart window, no matter the symbol, timeframe, or amount of indications or EA's, ACTIVE. The autonomy of nullifying every chart and to be on the gray screen, happens with this script, essentially. I could go ahead and tell you, the Market Watch List of Symbols has always remained opportune to the traders of the internet, so car
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