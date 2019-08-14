Smarter Trade Manager DEMO

This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager

Smarter Trade Manager is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons.


FEATURES:

  • Three-dimensional interactive view of your trades
  • Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency
  • Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number
  • Profit and Loss shown in Money as well as in Points (pipettes)
  • Auto Alert/Closure settings in Points and/or Money for Profit and Loss, for:
    • Global Basket (all managed trades)
    • Currency Basket
    • Magic Number Basket
  • Trailing Stop by points
  • Break-Even Stop by points


INPUTS:

  • From Magic Number and To Magic Number: These two inputs specify the range of magic numbers that STM will manage their trades. If you want to manage the trades of one magic number, set both inputs to the same number. For example to manage manual trades only, set both to 0 (zero). To manage all trades under the account set  From input to 0 and To input to the max integer 2147483647 (these are the default values).
  • Refresh Seconds: This input controls the refresh delay of data, recommended values (1 to 5), default 2 seconds.
  • === Basket Management ===
    • This part controls how to manage the Global,Currency and Global baskets.
    • Basket Total Type : This input has two options (Open Trades Only , Both Open and Closed Trades) and determines which trades to be included for Profit Target and Loss Stop calculations. When selecting the "Both" option, both open trades and the trades closed TODAY will be included.
    • Basket Action Type:  This input has two options (Alert Sound Only , Alert Sound & Close Trades). When first option is selected a Profit/Loss sound will play and a message will be printed in the Experts log when Profit/Loss (Points or Amount) is reached. When Second option is selected STM will also close that specific basket that reached the target.
    • Alert Repeat Seconds: The number of seconds to repeat the alert if condition is still valid.
    • Use Basket == Profit Points, Profit Money, Loss Points and  Loss Money: You can set any/all of these inputs to True or False. STM will apply only the settings under the ones that are set to True, as follows:
      • Global : Profit points, Profit Money, Loss Points, Loss Money : STM will perform the selected Basket Action Type when the Global basket Profit/Loss (Points or Money) reach the specific setting.
      • Currency: Profit points, Profit Money, Loss Points, Loss Money : STM will perform the selected Basket Action Type when any Currency basket Profit/Loss (Points or Money) reach the specific setting.
      • Magic: Profit points, Profit Money, Loss Points, Loss Money : STM will perform the selected Basket Action Type when any Magic basket Profit/Loss (Points or Money) reach the specific setting.
    • Note that Loss settings are in Negative. This allows for more flexibility, as you can set the Loss in positive when your trades are already in profit so that STM will close the trades when profit goes below the positive Loss settings. Same applies for negative settings for Profit.
  • === Single Trade Management  ===:
    • Close Loss after minutes (0 to disable) : When enabled (set to a number greater than 0), STM will close any trade that after the number of minutes is at loss.
    • Use Standard Trailing Stop: Set to True if you want STM to trail the stop loss for each trade
    • After Minimum Profit points: Number of points in profit to Trigger the trailing stop
    • Trailing Stop points: The number of points to trail the stop behind current price
    • Step points: Trailing Step (jump) points 
    • Use Break Even Stop: Set to True if you want STM to enable the break even feature
    • After Minimum Profit points : Number of profit points to Trigger the break even
    • Lock Profit points:  How many points to lock as break-even
  • Open Chart & Template:
    • Time frame for Open Chart : Select the time frame that will be used to open the chart when you press on any Pair in the "Open Trades" Panel.
    • Template for Open Chart: set this input to your favorite template that will be automatically applied by STM when the Pair chart is opened.
  • Display Settings:
    • These settings control the display size, fonts and colors and are self-explanatory


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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Utilities
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4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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Utilities
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Experts
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Indicators
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High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator
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Indicators
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