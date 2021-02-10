Telegram Pro

Utility for informing in telegrams with a wide functionality

-->>> English parameters menu version, Russian menu parameters version here

first 10 sales at $ 30, next 10 at $ 40 and so on

Works correctly with Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 and above

Can send notifications to channel or private messages:

  • Signal name (it is convenient to send signals from several terminals to one channel)
  • Opening an order (instrument, volume, order type, quote, take profit, stop loss, order number, opening time)
  • Closing an order (instrument, volume, order type, quote, profit in currency units, profit in percentage, order number, opening time)
  • Margin Decrease Notification
  • Drawdown increase notification
  • Daily earnings statistics (earnings today, yesterday, for a week, for a month)
SEE SCREENSHOTS

Features:

  • The display of certain data is enabled / disabled in the settings
  • The interval of notifications is set in the settings for each data type
  • You can receive signals in a channel / group / private messages from MULTIPLE terminals, you can easily distinguish them by the name that you enter in the utility settings during installation.

IMPORTANT: you DO NOT DEPEND on anyone, there are no delays and freezes (there is no intermediate link - a handler server - like GraipBot), there is no monthly fee, the data goes directly to you!

For questions and wishes - write to the telegram, nickname: @Damirres

Installation

  • Open Telegram and enter '@BotFather' into the search bar.
  • Enter / start followed by / newbot to create a new bot
  • Come up with a nickname for your bot and a username (eg nickname: "Brand Signal" and username: BrandSignal_bot (username must end with 'bot')
  • If you want, you can add a picture, for this select Edit Botpic in the menu and send the picture to him. Done, you have created a personal Telegram bot.
  • Select API token in the menu, the bot will give you a token (it will look something like this 7754680911: ARDiKhESwAAEWHnT9B9bAXd-mEpI). Save it.
  • Go back to Telegram and enter 'userinfobot' in the search box.
  • Enter / start and get your personal Chat ID (it looks like 882755505). Save it.
  • In MetaTrader 4 go to "Tools"> "Settings"> "Expert Advisors"> check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs" and enter 'https://api.telegram.org'.
  • Run the utility on the chart in MetaTrader 4 and fill in the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 7).
  • Find your bot telegram in the list, click on it and start (start or / start)
  • Telegram Pro utility is ready to work.

PS: there is no need to create a new telegram bot when connecting the second and further terminals, you can enter the same bot token everywhere, but changing the group data or username if necessary

Channel notifications and private messages

Choose where you want to send notifications.

If you want to send notifications in private messages, then nothing else needs to be done.

If you want to send messages to your channel:

  • Create a channel
  • Add the bot created in step 4 there, make it an administrator
  • Write something in the channel, then forward your message to the bot @userinfobot, the bot will give you a group or channel ID, for example: -15555444556786
  • Enter the value in the utility parameters field, set> notify "to channel"
  • Optionally - you can close the group / channel
  • Done. Your channel is now receiving signals from the terminal.


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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Trading History
Aleksei Semenko
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Trading History - The best visual indicator of trade history. Shows closed and current deals on the chart. Closed deals are shown with a solid line, current ones - with a dotted line. Positive trades are displayed in aqua color, negative ones - in red color . The   panel displays the number of closed and current pips and their profit. The indicator is perfect for trading analysis.
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Full Info Pro
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Informational indicator to aid in trading English and Russian version Balance Equity Drawdown Margin level Opened orders Spread Total profit Profit for today Profit for yesterday Profit for the week Profit for a month Detailed statistics for 5 pairs Detailed statistics on the current pair ATR MarginCall quote and distance to it Breakeven quote and distance to it Minimum margin level Maximum drawdown Maximum possible lot to open Displaying the breakeven line Displaying MarginCall and Stopout lin
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Info Tool
Aleksei Semenko
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Information panel displaying traded lots for pairs, as well as the minimum margin level and maximum drawdown.  The info panel will be indispensable when calculating the affiliate program and expert advisor tests. In the settings, you can add up to 10 of your favorite pairs, customize the panel display colors and its location. Check out my other products, maybe they will be useful to you.
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Abdoulaye Diane
123
Abdoulaye Diane 2021.11.10 15:23 
 

Je suis déçu Ne fonctionne pas comme dans la description. S’il parvient à envoyer un signal, celui-ci apparaîtra avec un grand retard

Dmitrii Egorov
86
Dmitrii Egorov 2021.03.24 20:19 
 

Полезная дополнение, все самое нужное отправляется в канал и группу телеги. Настроек минимум и просто все. Автору удачи в начинаниях.

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