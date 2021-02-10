first 10 sales at $ 30, next 10 at $ 40 and so on

SEE SCREENSHOTS

IMPORTANT: you DO NOT DEPEND on anyone, there are no delays and freezes (there is no intermediate link - a handler server - like GraipBot), there is no monthly fee, the data goes directly to you!

For questions and wishes - write to the telegram, nickname: @Damirres

Installation



Open Telegram and enter '@BotFather' into the search bar.

Enter / start followed by / newbot to create a new bot

Come up with a nickname for your bot and a username (eg nickname: "Brand Signal" and username: BrandSignal_bot (username must end with 'bot')

If you want, you can add a picture, for this select Edit Botpic in the menu and send the picture to him. Done, you have created a personal Telegram bot.

Select API token in the menu, the bot will give you a token (it will look something like this 7754680911: ARDiKhESwAAEWHnT9B9bAXd-mEpI). Save it.

Go back to Telegram and enter 'userinfobot' in the search box.

Enter / start and get your personal Chat ID (it looks like 882755505). Save it.

In MetaTrader 4 go to "Tools"> "Settings"> "Expert Advisors"> check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs" and enter 'https://api.telegram.org'.

Run the utility on the chart in MetaTrader 4 and fill in the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 7).

Find your bot telegram in the list, click on it and start (start or / start)

Telegram Pro utility is ready to work.

PS: there is no need to create a new telegram bot when connecting the second and further terminals, you can enter the same bot token everywhere, but changing the group data or username if necessary

Channel notifications and private messages



Choose where you want to send notifications.

If you want to send notifications in private messages, then nothing else needs to be done.

If you want to send messages to your channel: