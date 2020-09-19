Pivot Pro MT4

5


Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy.

Features

  • Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts.
  • Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe.
  • Fully customizable options. 

     

    If you are looking at Fibonacci Levels also; please check out my amazing tool which is unique in the market   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52834

    For My Other Products; please visit  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samil34


    Reviews 9
    jonclark365
    207
    jonclark365 2023.01.25 22:40 
     

    Excellent indicator!!! I use it on all of my charts.

    CB2
    14
    CB2 2023.01.21 19:56 
     

    The PERFECT indicator! Thank you!!

    Lie Jubianto Hani
    116
    Lie Jubianto Hani 2021.05.29 04:28 
     

    Nice I like it

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    jonclark365
    207
    jonclark365 2023.01.25 22:40 
     

    Excellent indicator!!! I use it on all of my charts.

    CB2
    14
    CB2 2023.01.21 19:56 
     

    The PERFECT indicator! Thank you!!

    Lie Jubianto Hani
    116
    Lie Jubianto Hani 2021.05.29 04:28 
     

    Nice I like it

    Valentin Butorin
    4147
    Valentin Butorin 2020.10.18 12:35 
     

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    Bambina
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    Bambina 2020.09.20 10:39 
     

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    Xmichelx
    324
    Xmichelx 2020.09.20 08:01 
     

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    Goprox
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    Goprox 2020.09.19 19:54 
     

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    TrevorZLM01
    344
    TrevorZLM01 2020.09.19 18:54 
     

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    fxtrader102
    334
    fxtrader102 2020.09.19 14:52 
     

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