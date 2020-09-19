Pivot Pro MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Draws Daily, Weekly and Monthly pivots and the respective supports and resistances levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3). Ideal for placing stop losses and/or using as a break-out strategy.
Features
- Unlike other pivot indicators in market you get very clean charts.
- Pivot levels are plotted irrespective of timeframe, on which you trade, i.e. M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,H4 or Daily timeframes. Pivot levels do not change when you change timeframe.
- Fully customizable options.
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Excellent indicator!!! I use it on all of my charts.