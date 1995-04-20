Why is the Asian Range Important? The Asian session establishes the foundation for price movements in the later trading sessions. Understanding this range allows traders to predict market sentiment, locate liquidity zones, and set strategic trade entries and exits.









Key Advantages and How to Use the ICT Asian Range Indicator The ICT Asian Range Indicator provides traders with early market insights, helping them anticipate daily trends and sentiment before the London and New York sessions begin. By identifying liquidity positioning, it highlights areas where institutional traders may enter or exit positions, offering a deeper understanding of market behavior. The indicator also aids in forecasting volatility and potential breakout points, allowing traders to prepare for price movements in upcoming sessions. Additionally, it serves as a valuable risk management tool by providing clear reference points for stop loss and take profit placement, reducing overall trading risks.



To use the ICT Asian Range Indicator effectively, traders should first identify the Asian Range, which marks the highest and lowest prices during the session. Monitoring breakouts beyond this range can signal potential trade opportunities, particularly when combined with other market factors. Analyzing market context through Daily Bias, Fair Value Gaps, and Market Structure Shifts can further refine trade setups, increasing the probability of success. Traders can then execute buy or sell positions based on liquidity sweeps, breakouts, or retracements, leveraging the indicator for precise and informed decision making.





Key Features of the ICT Asian Range Indicator:



a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures and liquidity zones based on the ICT Asian Range Trading Strategy. It marks the highest and lowest price levels of the Asian session (7 PM to midnight New York time) and provides critical insights into market movements for the following trading sessions. This indicator enhances trade accuracy by highlighting liquidity sweeps, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), making it an essential tool for ICT traders.

Automatically marks the Asian High and Low levels for easy reference.

Identifies liquidity sweeps, highlighting optimal trade entry zones.

Plots bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) to refine trade entries and exits.

Customizable session box, colors, and alerts to suit individual trading preferences.

Real-time updates on gap fill percentages, helping traders gauge market inefficiencies.

Multiple alert options (Popup, Mobile, Email) to notify traders of key market movements.

User friendly graphical interface, allowing quick identification of trade setups.



