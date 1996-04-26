This is a professional Trend Sim indicator. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Sim indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator.





The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every forex trader. This indicator measures changes in trend direction for any currency pair and timeframe using a built-in algorithm. Strategy for trading with the trend, filtering and all the necessary functions are built into one tool!