Trade Invest Pro

Trade Invest Pro - Boss in the world of cryptocurrency!

This indicator is ideal for cryptocurrency trading!

Work on Trade Invest Pro took us half a year!

But not in vain! Now only accurate signals near support - resistance levels!

He showed himself well on timeframes m5 m15 for binary options!

Optionally, it can be configured for forex for timeframes m30 and more!

Reacts well to news!

Doesn't paint! and does not disappear from the schedule!

As soon as a red arrow appears, open a deal for a fall, close when a blue arrow appears and also open a deal in the upward direction!

Try and test! Recommended settings are default!
Filter:
Abqw1234
120
Abqw1234 2025.03.10 15:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review