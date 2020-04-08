The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other charts on the chart of one currency pair, which allows you to anticipate some movements and quite accurately determine the beginning of trends.





Hubbles Correlator is not unique software. He has a lot of analogues. However, unlike many, Hubbles Correlator is easy to use. It has few functions and settings. The indicator compares changes in the prices of trading instruments and shows their correlation in a visual form on the chart. Moreover, not only current, but also previous indicators are displayed.









The principle of trading by indicator signals is also simple: a currency pair, the chart of which is above, should be sold, and the one below, should be bought at the same time. The BarsCalculate parameter defines the number of bars to draw. It can be used as an independent trading system. It is based on the idea that some currency pairs follow each other.