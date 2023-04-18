Market Reality

Hello,  As you know more than 90% of people in the financial markets are losers, the most important reason is the lack of a proper fixed system and risk management. I want to introduce you to an indicator that is the result of my 8 years of experience, which shows you the reality of the market. My human dignity does not allow me to guarantee the future, but the table below shows the past statistics of this indicator and its performance which really the market past is the only way to find out the efficiency of the system. If you don't know anything about analysis and the market, you can act according to the signals of this indicator.


  The results of the 2000 previous signals - time frame M1 - Risk/Reward = 1

XAUUSD

Around 71%  win

EURUSD

Around  69% win

GBPUSD

Around  67% win

NZDUSD

Around  67% win

USDJPY

Around  66% win

GBPJPY

Around  66% win

EURJPY

Around  65% win


                   
 

 

 



 





Recommendations:  

  1. currencies  XAUUSD - EURUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD - USDJPY - GBPJPY - EURJPY , but you can test all currencies.
  2. time farame : M1 but you can use other time frames.

             

  Settings:

  • Number of candles to calculate : X previous candles to calculate the indicator.
  • Active indicator :you can active or deactive this indicator. 

    First, click on the active green button on the chart and then from the input settings of the indicator:active indicator--->NO.



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The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Night scalper bot   is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular currency pairs at night. there are a lot of advantages at night trading, one of the most important ones is when you are resting your account is active.               Recommendations:                                         All these currencies should be run   :  USDCHF-EURGBP-USDCAD-AUDCHF-EURCHF-AUDUSD-GBPAUD-EURAUD-EURCAD-NZDCHF-GBPCAD-CADCHF-GBPUSD-NZDUSD-NZDCAD-EURUSD-GBPCHF-AUDCAD. Timeframe is M5 .  V
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Junaid Munawar
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Junaid Munawar 2023.04.26 12:05 
 

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Soghra Dejampisheh
4972
Reply from developer Soghra Dejampisheh 2023.04.26 12:15
Thank you for your positive review and I hope the indicator is profitable for you.
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