MACD Scanner MT4

The indicator monitors the MACD trend in multiple timeframes for a specific market. No more shifting in between charts to check the trend direction while trading.





Key Features

Indicator can be used for all markets

Monitors every timeframe, from M1 to MN

Able to move display label on chart by single click





Indicator Usage

The dashboard appears to the left and upper part of the chart when attached. The shell encapsulating a timeframe goes red on a down trend, green on an up trend. If the default location of the dashboard is inconvenient, it can be moved to a convenient location on the chart. This can be done by selecting (double click or single click depending on how objects are selected on the user’s terminal) the first shell and dragging it to the preferred location. Drop it and the others will follow suit.





Parameters

FastEMA // Fast EMA

SlowEMA // Slow EMA

SignalEMA// Signal EMA

PeriodM1 // 1 minute

PeriodM5 // 5 minutes

PeriodM15// 15 minutes

PeriodM30// 30 minutes

PeriodH1 // 1 hour

PeriodH4 // 4 hours

PeriodD1 // Daily

PeriodW1 // Weekly

PeriodMN // Monthly

AlertOn // Alert on trend

PopAlrt // Popup alert

MailAlrt // Email alert

PushAlrt // Push alert



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