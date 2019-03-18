Alpc Forex Matrix Super Scalping System

ALPC forex Matrix produces signals based on five different strategies.

ALPC forex Matrix copies itself to all charts. Quick and easy management is your responsibility. Forex trading is fast control.

ALPC MATRIX FOREX SYSTEM DOCUMENTATION

!Please open the scalp process according to the hourly trend direction.

(does not work with strategy test)

ALPC MATRIX

2015-2019

Supportive EA Tool for all Forex Pairs

Producer: Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu

ALPC MATRIX Forex System is actually a supportive tool where many EAs search the Forex market for the best entrance to the system for all pairs defined in Market Watch List. In the Matrix system we have two arrays combined as the array of EAs and the array of forex pairs. This unique system gives us the opportunity to enter any forex pair which gets the signal sent by one of the EAs in the system. In that way you just need to make the trade with pre defined TP and SL values, after checking the situation of the related parity. This means first we get the buy or sell signal for any parity then with one click we go to that parity, check the situation and make the buy or sell trade. After that we can leave the trade as it gets closed when it reaches the TP value. But, as you know how forex system become unpredictable, we have also the SP value which can be adjusted as the entrance price value to the trade. So either we win and go out or we go out with no loss.

Here we explain the usage of the ALPC MATRIX Forex System with the aim to make the usage of MT4 metatrader platform better. The system gives you all the needed information  before you enter the trade, the opportunity to catch the chances and increases the percentage of your winnings.

With this unique system you get the signals, check the parity and make all changes with the usage of objects of the tool instead of making them manually. In that way you will be much faster then ever. The more you use the system the more you will be addicted to the system.

Don't forget, it is important to know what will happen before you enter the trade and also to see what happens to your account when the trade is off because of losses.

ALPC MATRIX Forex System waits, warns, pursuits and close the related trade parity instead of you.

With the usage of the CopyTrade application of the system you can open trades opened by EAs also automatically.

With the usage of the Telegram service you can get the whole signals and the chances wherever you are over your smart mobile phone.

This system with a lot of features has been developed after having very long market experiences and trials. Even beginners with no market experiences will become very fast experts of the forex market with this system. Here we will also teach you all what the forex companies don't tell and teach you and let you win more


User Manual Pdf : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1AAavi2ni5vbtLTc9QqB3ElkYOUmI3bYp

(Some features have been deprecated due to a ban on DLL usage.)


TPL File / Images / Sound : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KRN6AFEuoTNzKgv33VUcy_Oiz_nWJF0q

( Change name AlpcMatrix.tpl -> Default.tpl )


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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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With this indicator, you can easily make price regions in all time zones. In addition, with the automatic supply demand finder, you can ensure that the new regions are found automatically. You can increase your transaction quality by reaching more accurate operations with this auxiliary Tool and indicator. I share your trial version of EURUSD for free with you. If you want to buy the working version in all parities, you can contact me. +New version Gap Bar Add ( Press G keyboard )  +Redsword P
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Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
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Price Action Supply/Demand, Support/Resistance, Swing Low, Swing High Scanner Indicator is a software designed to automatically draw and mark regions on price charts, making it easier for traders to identify potential reaction sites. The software can be used for various currency pairs and commodities such as AUDCAD, gold, and bitcoin. Highlights The software automatically marks regions on price charts, indicating past working areas and potential reaction sites. Traders can easily switch be
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japanese gamle stick Changed Forex Order Fun Slot Machines for You. Come on, have fun and win. You can't feel the excitement without playing games with real money. Now the real game begins, are you ready? The game is quite simple, you click on any of the boxes on the screen. Then, a box is selected based on the number formed according to the rule of randomness. If the selected box is below the price, buying is done automatically, if the price is above the box, selling is done automatically. Tp
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