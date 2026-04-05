Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently.
The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background.
Features
- The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart.
- Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a single click.
- Easy drag n drop anywhere on the chart.
- Real-time scanner alerts with popup, sound, push-notifications and email alerts.
Included Patterns
----- Reversal Patterns -----
- Harami
- Hammer/Shooting Star
- Engulfing
- Three White Soldiers/Three Black Crows
- Three Outside Up/Down
- Three Inside Up/Down
- Morning Star/Evening Star
- Squeeze Pattern
- Belt Hold
- Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing
- Advance Block/Descent Block
- Counterattack Lines
- Ladder Bottom/Top
- Kicker
- Homing Pigeon/Descending Hawk
----- Trend Continuation Patterns -----
- Marubozu
- Rising Window/Falling Window
- Fakey Breakout
- Mat Hold
- Rising Three Method/Falling Three Method
----- Neutral Patterns -----
- Simple Doji
- Long Legged Doji
- Gravestone Doji
- Dragonfly Doji
Inputs
- Min. bars between patterns.
- Select candlestick patterns.
- Symbols: Insert the symbols to scan.
- Refresh History: Download and refresh the history data if found distorted or incomplete.
- Select the Time-frames to scan.
- Alert Settings
- Colors and Font size for the panel.