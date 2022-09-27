KT Price Border MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
KT Price Border creates a three-band price envelope that identifies potential swing high and low areas in the market. These levels can also be used as dynamic market support and resistance.
The mid-band can also be used to identify the trend direction. As a result, it also functions as a trend-following indicator. In addition, its ease of use and more straightforward conveyance of trade signals significantly benefit new traders.
Features
- It works well on most of the Forex currency pairs.
- It works on both lower and higher time frames.
- The indicator is suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.
- Support both trend and counter-trend trading strategies.
- It can send alerts when the price crosses the price bands.
- The price bands can also be used as dynamic support and resistance levels.
Understanding the Price Border Concept
The indicator functions similarly to Bollinger Bands. Its bottom band symbolizes the market's oversold situation and is dynamic market support.
The upper band level represents the market's overbought position and dynamic resistance. Finally, as a trend determinant, the mid-band has been included.
Price closing above its level indicates that the market is still in an uptrend, while the reverse scenario suggests that the market's bearish trend still holds.
Pro-Tip
To trade with the KT Price Border, feel free to employ your preferred trade entry, stop loss, and take the profit method.
As with any indicator, trade follows the broader trend and initially practices on a demo account until you completely understand it. Remember that even the most exemplary trading indicator cannot guarantee a 100%-win rate over long periods.