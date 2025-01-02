Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5
The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio.
This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually entering the pip amount.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specification Table of Risk/Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator
Key specifications of the indicator are outlined in the following table:
|
Category
|
Trading Tool - Capital Management - Risk Management
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Risk and Capital Management
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Intraday - Medium Term - Long Term
|
Market
|
All Markets
Indicator Overview
The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator's management panel offers the following key features and functionalities:
- Time to the next bar: Displays the remaining time until the next candlestick is formed.
- Stop Loss creation: Enables traders to set a Stop Loss (SL) by entering specific pip values.
- Take Profit levels (TP): Allows users to define and adjust Take Profit targets with precision.
Indicator Settings
A detailed examination of the "R/R" indicator's management panel based on the following image:
- Light/Dark: Theme for the Take Profit and Stop Loss box;
- Time to the next bar: Time remaining until the current bar closes;
- Levels: Define multiple Take Profit levels;
- SL Pips: Set Stop Loss in pips;
- Buy: Configure Take Profit and Stop Loss for buy trades;
- Sell: Configure Take Profit and Stop Loss for sell trades;
- Delete: Remove elements;
- Horizontal: Switch the indicator panel orientation between horizontal and vertical;
- Rate TXT: Display Take Profit levels as percentages or "TP1, TP2, …".
Conclusion
The Risk/Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator (R/R Ratio Calculator) is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on their charts while calculating the Risk/Reward Ratio (R/R).
This indicator automatically determines the R/R ratio based on the data input by the trader, in alignment with their specific trading strategy. It visually represents the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels within a clear and intuitive box displayed on the chart, enhancing trade management and decision-making.
Good indicator. Thanks for sharing