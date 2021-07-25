K Trade Assistant Pro MT5

1

Assistant:

Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download)


Please read the operating instructions carefully.


Basics:

  • Quick opening and closing of positions, one-click opening and closing of positions, one-click placing of orders
  • Draw-Line Trade
  • Auto sl/tp
  • Close By Symbols
  • Profit Protected
  • Move SL Protect
  • Trailing SL
  • Account RiskControl
  • Order's Shadow
  • Auto-Add Orders
  • Auto-Close Orders
  • Close ReOpen
  • Symbols Infomation
  • Chats Open
  • Data Statistics
  • Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)   Automatic language recognition
  • Support hotkey opening and closing binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions... shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys
  • Unlock supports most function replay operations and can be used in a test environment

    Opening and closing positions area:

      • One-click position opening ( including convenient settings of stop-profit and stop-loss, automatic calculation of lot size and other convenient functions)
      • One-click closing (locking), minimalist style design, you can freely choose the closing type, closing type (long order, short order, or pending order), whether to close orders with profit greater than 0, whether to close loss orders, setting the closing ratio (0~100%), whether to close the reverse position, and the lock function, all of which can be directly operated in the options.
      • Multi-key closing
      • Line order control
      • Calculate the average holding price of long or short orders and draw a line
      • Automatic settings such as stop profit and stop loss
      • Multiple varieties, long, short, classified closing ..

    Order Area:

    • Batch interval pending order function.
    • Batch pending order deletion function

    Automation area:

      • Draw-Line Trade
      • Auto sl/tp
      • Close By Symbols
      • Profit Protected
      • Move SL Protect
      • Trailing SL
      • Account RiskControl
      • Order's Shadow
      • Auto-Add Orders
      • Auto-Close Orders
      • Close ReOpen
      • Symbols Infomation
      • Chats Open
      • Data Statistics
      • Schedule
      • Easy Line Trade
      • Wave labels
      • Multi-Arb
      • Multi-TP
      • KLine Pattern
      • Recovery Hedge
      • Fib Projection

    Product information display area:

    • Display important product information
    • All varieties information display

    Product information display area:

    • Display important product information
    • All varieties information display

    Customization Area:

    • Leave blank

    Transaction data statistics area:

    • Profit and loss display
    • Display of loss ratio, available amount and other information
    • Transaction path display
    • Professional data statistics (daily/weekly/monthly/quarterly trading profit and loss statistics)
    • Profit and loss overview (profit, lot size, frequency chart)
    • Position distribution chart
    • Currency Point Chart
    • Balance Equity Curve/Profit Curve
    • Profit and loss per order/lot size per order bar chart
    • Multi-variety curve
    • Statistics
    If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to communicate.



    (Automatic translation)






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    Filter:
    sq229433229@gmail.com
    22
    sq229433229@gmail.com 2026.04.10 04:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    MT4986532
    20
    MT4986532 2025.11.07 04:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kaijun Wang
    184053
    Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2025.11.07 04:57
    切换账户,EA都会重启,并且需要你重新打开自动交易,这是MT5软件决定的.... 建议又几个账户,多开几个MT5
    Nurettin Polat
    920
    Nurettin Polat 2024.12.17 22:41 
     

    it is not working

    Kaijun Wang
    184053
    Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2024.12.18 02:37
    You can take a screenshot and show me. We are all using it normally. I will show you what problems you have encountered
    Please tell me the specific issue
    Wei Long
    182
    Wei Long 2024.10.23 08:58 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    lily2000
    42
    lily2000 2022.08.29 03:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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