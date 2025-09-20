Mother Earth MT5

🌟 Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! 🌟

🚀 Welcome to the next level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Mother Earth MT5, forget stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit!

💡 Why choose Mother Earth MT5?

  • 1️⃣ AI on your side: Trade 24/7 using neural networks and intelligent algorithms. Minimal risks, maximum efficiency!
  • 2️⃣ Adapts to any market condition: Mother Earth MT5 smoothly adjusts to volatility and trend changes, delivering consistent results.
  • 3️⃣ New order filling types:
    • Immediate or Cancel (IOC): Instantly fills available volume, cancels the rest.
    • Fill or Kill (FOK): Executes only in full or not at all.
    • Return: Unfilled volume is returned, allowing continued trading.
    • Book or Cancel (BOC): Places order in the book without immediate execution.
  • 4️⃣ Smart risk management: Adaptive stop-loss and dynamic strategies keep your capital safe.
  • 5️⃣ Fast setup: All settings are ready — install and start trading in minutes!

🔍 How does it work?

Mother Earth MT5 uses the power of neural networks to forecast price movements and features robust capital management. Its sophisticated algorithms minimize risk even during market instability.

💻 What do you need to get started?

  • Currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Run the advisor on: AUDCAD
  • Other currencies work automatically
  • Recommended broker: RoboForex
  • Account type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum deposit: $1500
  • Recommended deposit: $2000
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

💡 Ready to begin? Install Mother Earth MT5 today and take the first step toward stable, profitable automated trading!


Contact us

📧 Questions? Email us: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

