Universal Auto Dynamic Engine

🧠 GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA

Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules.

🎯 Tagline 

A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown.

🚫 Stop Trading Like Retail.

🧠 Start Thinking Like a Hacker.

Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidity.

GAPHUNTERVIP is not just another EA. It’s an AI Financial Agent designed from a hacker’s perspective — not to predict, but to exploit structural inefficiencies that exist by design. Unlike 99% of retail EAs, this one is built around capital preservation, frequency of precision, and systematic compounding.

This is the tool that turns the market's traps into your edge.

🔍 Core Philosophy: A Dual-Exploit System

📌 1. Stop Hunt (SH) Exploit

  • Identifies zones where retail stop losses are heavily clustered

  • Waits for the liquidity purge to finish

  • Enters with the institutions on the reversal

  • You ride the force that wipes others out

📌 2. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Exploit

  • Detects institutional imbalance zones

  • Awaits price rebalancing — a "magnet effect"

  • Enters with sniper-level precision at high-probability reversal points

📈 Proven Performance: The $10 Case Study

We backtested GAPHUNTERVIP using 99.9% tick modeling accuracy, starting with just $10 capital. The system grew it to nearly $4,000, with drawdowns so small they barely registered.

💡 Insert backtest report image here

🔑 Key Metrics:

Metric Value
Profit Factor 2.10
Recovery Factor 32.39
Max Equity Drawdown 3.32% ($132.10)
Sharpe Ratio 11.46

💡 Key Features & Modules

🧠 Dual Market Exploits

  • Stop Hunt + Fair Value Gap logic

  • Designed to capture the moment of maximum inefficiency

📊 Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Engine

  • SL & TP adapt to real-time volatility

  • Market-aware risk control at all times

🧺 Advanced Basket Trading (Optional)

  • Handles multiple trades as a single profit/loss unit

  • Collective TP in USD offers enhanced exit logic

💵 Institutional Money Management

  • Auto Lot Sizing: Based on risk %

  • Daily P/L Limits: Kill switch to secure gains & cap losses

  • ATR Trailing Stop & Breakeven: Lock in profits dynamically

🖥️ Clean On-Chart Dashboard

  • Status, trend, P/L, open positions

  • High-contrast professional layout for clarity

🧰 Robust Protection Filters

  • Time filter

  • Max spread & slippage controls

  • Trend filter

📘 Recommendations for Best Performance

Parameter Recommendation
Pairs BTC,XAU
Timeframe M1 or M5
Broker ECN (low spread, low slippage)
VPS Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime
Start Demo or low-risk on live for testing behavior

⚙️ Full Input Parameters

All settings are cleanly labeled and organized.
👇 Insert your parameter block or link to documentation here 👇
// Example:

; Single-Order Management
Enable_Breakeven=false||false||0||true||N
BE_Trigger_ATR_Multiplier=1.0||1.0||0.100000||10.000000||N
BE_Profit_Points=2||2||1||20||N
Enable_TrailingStop=true||false||0||true||N
TS_Start_ATR_Multiplier=0.1||3.0||0.300000||30.000000||N
TS_Distance_ATR_Multiplier=0.1||1.0||0.100000||10.000000||N
 
0.01 for Test 
TS_Start_ATR_Multiplier=0.1||3.0||0.300000||30.000000||N
TS_Distance_ATR_Multiplier=0.1||1.0||0.100000||10.000000||N
3-1 for Real !! 
TS_Start_ATR_Multiplier=3.0||3.0||0.300000||30.000000||N
TS_Distance_ATR_Multiplier=1.0||1.0||0.100000||10.000000||N


# BTC,XAU
look for TS_Distance_ATR_Multiplier 
look for  TS_Start_ATR_Multiplier

if not work

💬 Final Words

GAPHUNTERVIP is not a product — it's a framework, a weapon, a mindset. Built for traders who understand that real edge lies not in prediction, but in asymmetrical exploitation of the system’s rules.

#StopHunt 
#Stop-Hunt

