Universal Auto Dynamic Engine

A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown.

Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidity.

GAPHUNTERVIP is not just another EA. It’s an AI Financial Agent designed from a hacker’s perspective — not to predict, but to exploit structural inefficiencies that exist by design. Unlike 99% of retail EAs, this one is built around capital preservation, frequency of precision, and systematic compounding.

This is the tool that turns the market's traps into your edge.

🔍 Core Philosophy: A Dual-Exploit System

📌 1. Stop Hunt (SH) Exploit

Identifies zones where retail stop losses are heavily clustered

Waits for the liquidity purge to finish

Enters with the institutions on the reversal

You ride the force that wipes others out

📌 2. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Exploit

Detects institutional imbalance zones

Awaits price rebalancing — a "magnet effect"

Enters with sniper-level precision at high-probability reversal points

📈 Proven Performance: The $10 Case Study

We backtested GAPHUNTERVIP using 99.9% tick modeling accuracy, starting with just $10 capital. The system grew it to nearly $4,000, with drawdowns so small they barely registered.

🔑 Key Metrics:

Metric Value Profit Factor 2.10 Recovery Factor 32.39 Max Equity Drawdown 3.32% ($132.10) Sharpe Ratio 11.46

💡 Key Features & Modules

🧠 Dual Market Exploits

Stop Hunt + Fair Value Gap logic

Designed to capture the moment of maximum inefficiency

📊 Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Engine

SL & TP adapt to real-time volatility

Market-aware risk control at all times

🧺 Advanced Basket Trading (Optional)

Handles multiple trades as a single profit/loss unit

Collective TP in USD offers enhanced exit logic

💵 Institutional Money Management

Auto Lot Sizing: Based on risk %

Daily P/L Limits: Kill switch to secure gains & cap losses

ATR Trailing Stop & Breakeven: Lock in profits dynamically

🖥️ Clean On-Chart Dashboard

Status, trend, P/L, open positions

High-contrast professional layout for clarity

🧰 Robust Protection Filters

Time filter

Max spread & slippage controls

Trend filter

📘 Recommendations for Best Performance

Parameter Recommendation Pairs BTC,XAU Timeframe M1 or M5 Broker ECN (low spread, low slippage) VPS Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime Start Demo or low-risk on live for testing behavior

⚙️ Full Input Parameters

All settings are cleanly labeled and organized.

💬 Final Words

GAPHUNTERVIP is not a product — it's a framework, a weapon, a mindset. Built for traders who understand that real edge lies not in prediction, but in asymmetrical exploitation of the system’s rules.

