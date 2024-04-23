Introducing: Mach Zero

Welcome traders, and thank you for your interest in our new trading robot, Mach Zero. This robot is designed to be a low-risk, consistent performer in your trading portfolio. It works better on EURUSD pair.

Built for Stability

Designed for low-risk trading

Day and swing trading strategy for maximum profit potential

Opens one trade per day on EURUSD, if trading conditions are met, but if that position is secured it could open another one.

The minimum balance allowed is $500. It was tested on $5,000 account, with 1.5 lots/trade for maximum profitability.

When the actual balance go under the initial balance (i.e. $5,000) it halves the position size. When the opposite situation exists it double the position size.

The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are the optimal ones.

EA default trading hours are Eastern European Time (EET), UTC+2 time zone, 2 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time. Adjust them to your computer time zone.

Mach Zero prioritizes risk management and look for high returns. This means the robot focuses on minimizing losses but it cash in high returns. It opens one trade per day (if trading conditions are met), on the EURUSD currency pair - ONLY, therefore your account is not in danger to be blown up.

Manageable Drawdown

Engineered to minimize drawdown

Protects your capital during market fluctuations

Mach Zero is designed to minimize drawdown, which is the peak-to-trough decline in your account equity. This helps to protect your capital during periods of market volatility.

Back-tested and Optimized

Back-tested on historical data to ensure performance

Optimized parameters for maximum efficiency

Mach Zero has been rigorously back-tested on historical data to ensure its effectiveness. Additionally, its parameters have been meticulously optimized to achieve the best possible performance. The default parameters are the optimized ones, but feel free to play with them.

Easy to Use

User-friendly interface with clear inputs

Minimal configuration required

Mach Zero is designed to be user-friendly. It boasts a clear interface with straightforward instructions, requiring minimal configuration on your part.

Conclusion

Consistent, reliable performance

Ideal for risk-averse traders

Complements your existing strategies

Not ideal for impatient traders. Let Mach Zero to do its job. Trader interference is not advisable.

Mach Zero offers consistent and reliable performance, making it ideal for risk-averse & patient traders.

We are confident that Mach Zero will become a valuable asset in your trading journey.

Thank you for your time and consideration!



