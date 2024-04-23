Mach Zero

Introducing: Mach Zero

Welcome traders, and thank you for your interest in our new trading robot, Mach Zero. This robot is designed to be a low-risk, consistent performer in your trading portfolio. It works better on EURUSD pair.

Built for Stability

  • Designed for low-risk trading
  • Day and swing trading strategy for maximum profit potential
  • Opens one trade per day on EURUSD, if trading conditions are met, but if that position is secured it could open another one.
  • The minimum balance allowed is $500. It was tested on $5,000 account, with 1.5 lots/trade for maximum profitability. 
  • When the actual balance go under the initial balance (i.e. $5,000) it halves the position size. When the opposite situation exists it double the position size.
  • The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are the optimal ones.
  • EA default trading hours are Eastern European Time (EET), UTC+2 time zone, 2 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time. Adjust them to your computer time zone.

Mach Zero prioritizes risk management and look for  high returns. This means the robot focuses on minimizing losses but it cash in high returns. It opens one trade per day (if trading conditions are met), on the EURUSD currency pair - ONLY, therefore your account is not in danger to be blown up.

Manageable Drawdown

  • Engineered to minimize drawdown
  • Protects your capital during market fluctuations

Mach Zero is designed to minimize drawdown, which is the peak-to-trough decline in your account equity. This helps to protect your capital during periods of market volatility.

 Back-tested and Optimized

  • Back-tested on historical data to ensure performance
  • Optimized parameters for maximum efficiency

Mach Zero has been rigorously back-tested on historical data to ensure its effectiveness. Additionally, its parameters have been meticulously optimized to achieve the best possible performance. The default parameters are the optimized ones, but feel free to play with them.

 

Easy to Use

  • User-friendly interface with clear inputs
  • Minimal configuration required

Mach Zero is designed to be user-friendly. It boasts a clear interface with straightforward instructions, requiring minimal configuration on your part.

Conclusion

  • Consistent, reliable performance
  • Ideal for risk-averse traders
  • Complements your existing strategies
  • Not ideal for impatient traders. Let Mach Zero to do its job. Trader interference is not advisable.

Mach Zero offers consistent and reliable performance, making it ideal for risk-averse & patient traders.

We are confident that Mach Zero will become a valuable asset in your trading journey.

Thank you for your time and consideration!

 


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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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