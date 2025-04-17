Adelio MT5

Introduction to ADELIO

Overview

ADELIO is a powerful and precise automated trading system focused on Gold (XAU/USD).

It leverages market volatility and trends through a multi-entry strategy to ensure effective risk management.

ADELIO EA uses momentum adjustments and volatility spikes to trade, designed to be accessible for all types of traders.

Features of ADELIO EA: ADELIO EA capitalizes on the unique directional trend characteristics of gold assets.

Gold is typically a strongly volatile asset with a tendency to move in a single direction over an extended period.

To match this characteristic, ADELIO manages account assets through the “DEPOSIT NEED” function, maintaining positions over time.

When price moves significantly in a specific direction, assets are rebalanced, and average pricing is adjusted to realize profits at optimal moments.

The focus is on how frequently MAGIC is assigned to manage assets effectively.

It’s calculated to stay within a maximum of 3 MAGIC assignments, hence the drawdown in backtests (DD) is not considered critical.

This strategy emphasizes long-term risk management and asset allocation rather than merely following market trends.

Therefore, a typical backtest may not fully reflect the effectiveness of this strategy. ADELIO’s core value lies in real-market asset management and its ability to respond to volatility, making risk management in real trading situations crucial to profit generation.

In this respect, ADELIO is a particularly suitable tool for traders prioritizing stable profitability in real market conditions rather than simple “backtest” results.

Main Functions:

Magic Number : A unique identifier for distinguishing positions managed by EA. Multiple MAGIC settings enable secondary and tertiary configurations.

: A unique identifier for distinguishing positions managed by EA. Multiple MAGIC settings enable secondary and tertiary configurations. Entry Amount / Entry Method (Lot Setting) : Allows entry through auto-lots based on asset growth or fixed entry settings.

: Allows entry through auto-lots based on asset growth or fixed entry settings. Max Entry : Default: 30, with the option of 20-50 incremental entries.

: Default: 30, with the option of 20-50 incremental entries. DEPOSIT NEED: When risk levels approach 100%, it allows for additional funding and a waiting period for profit-taking, maximizing entry attempts while adjusting the average price to time the best exit.

Recommendations:

Recommended Asset : GOLD

: GOLD Timeframe : 15-minute chart

: 15-minute chart Recommended Broker: Accounts without swap fees.

Additional Settings and Flexibility: This strategy is designed to respond flexibly to various market conditions.

Users can customize the strategy by adding different entry criteria or reinforcing risk management elements to align with their unique style.

Moreover, it divides multi-entry positions and take-profit levels in line with account size and trading style.

ADELIO is an EA designed to harness short-term volatility without missing out on long-term trends, and it is especially recommended for traders seeking thorough risk management.







