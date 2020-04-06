Daily Green Expert Advisor

Daily Green Expert Advisor - Consistent Daily Trades

The "Daily Green" Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed to help you manage your trades with consistency. It is optimized for various markets, including Forex, commodities like gold and silver, and other major assets. This EA employs algorithms to assist in making informed decisions while aiming to reduce the risks associated with market volatility.

Why Choose "Daily Green" Expert Advisor?

The primary objective of the "Daily Green" EA is to support consistent trade management. It uses a strategy that adjusts to changing market conditions, with an emphasis on optimizing trades while managing risks. This EA is particularly suitable for trading commodities like gold and silver, where market fluctuations provide opportunities for effective risk management.

Key Features:

  • Engineered for Consistency
    The "Daily Green" EA aims to produce steady results by utilizing risk management strategies to reduce the impact of losing trades. It focuses on achieving positive outcomes by adapting to daily market conditions.
  • Optimized for Commodities like Gold & Silver
    This EA is effective in markets that are highly liquid and subject to significant price movements, such as gold (XAU/USD) and silver (XAG/USD). These commodities are well-suited for trading strategies that focus on consistent growth opportunities.
  • Advised Timeframe: 15-Minute Chart
    The recommended timeframe for trading with this EA is 15 minutes. This allows for short-term trading opportunities while keeping the risk-to-reward ratio balanced, especially when trading volatile assets like gold and silver.
  • Lot Size Management Based on Account Balance
    The EA adjusts the lot size depending on the account balance for effective risk management:
    • For accounts of $2,500 or more with leverage of 1:200 or higher, a lot size 0.05 and above is recommended.
    • For accounts between $1,000 and $2,500, a lot size of 0.02 is suggested.
    • For accounts under $1,000, a lot size of 0.01 is advised.
  • Risk Management Features
    "Daily Green" is designed to reduce over-trading and avoid trading during high-impact news events, helping minimize exposure to market volatility. It uses adaptive strategies to adjust its approach according to market conditions.
  • Adaptive Trading Strategy
    This EA adjusts its entries and exits based on changing market conditions, whether the market is trending, ranging, or volatile. This adaptability is particularly useful in commodities like gold and silver, which are influenced by various factors.
  • Stop Loss and Take Mechanisms
    The EA uses a risk management system that adjusts stop-loss and take levels based on current market conditions, aiming to limit potential losses while locking in gains when applicable.
  • Minimized Drawdown Strategy
    The EA is built to manage risks, aiming to keep drawdowns as low as possible. Its algorithms help prevent large losses during unfavorable market conditions.
  • Fully Automated and User-Friendly
    Once set up, the EA operates automatically, requiring no manual intervention. It is designed to be accessible, with a straightforward setup process that allows even beginners to use it effectively.
  • Back-Tested for Various Market Conditions
    The EA has been tested across different market conditions to ensure its strategies are robust. These tests have been conducted using historical data to understand how the system performs under various scenarios.
  • Real-Time Market Analysis
    The EA performs continuous market analysis to ensure trades are executed according to current market conditions. It adapts its strategy in real-time to respond to shifts in the market, particularly in commodities like gold and silver.
  • Comprehensive Reporting
    The EA offers detailed reports on trade activity, helping users monitor performance and track their trading progress. This ensures transparency and allows for informed decision-making.

How "Daily Green" Works:

The "Daily Green" EA identifies market trends and adjusts its trading strategy based on real-time price movements. It aims to align trades with the broader market trend, while dynamically adjusting to price fluctuations and news events. Its main goal is to help manage trades in a consistent manner throughout the day.

  • Market Trend Analysis: The EA assesses market trends and places trades accordingly.
  • Intraday Adjustments: The system adapts to daily market changes, adjusting its strategy to respond to fluctuations in price.
  • Consistency Partials Locking: The EA aims to secure any gains before the market closes, helping manage the day's results.

How to Get Started:

  1. Install & Set Up: Download the "Daily Green" EA from the MQL5 marketplace and install it on your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  2. Configure Settings: Choose your preferred asset pair (such as gold or silver), set the timeframe (15-minute chart recommended), and adjust the risk settings according to your account balance.
  3. Let It Run: After setting it up, the EA will automatically manage your trades without the need for manual intervention.

Customer Experience:

Real Results

With "Daily Green," traders can experience a more structured approach to trading. The EA is designed to help manage the risks involved in volatile markets such as commodities, without requiring constant monitoring.

Perfect for All Skill Levels

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, "Daily Green" offers an easy-to-use system that works for different levels of experience. Its fully automated nature allows anyone to use it, while its robust trading features can meet the needs of more advanced traders.

Reliable & Consistent

"Daily Green" offers a consistent and reliable way to manage trades. It adapts to the market's changing environment, aiming to minimize risks and take advantage of opportunities in volatile commodities like gold and silver.

Conclusion:

The "Daily Green" EA provides an automated solution to help manage trades effectively. With its adaptive strategies, risk management tools, and automated trading system, it aims to assist traders in managing their trades with consistency and discipline, particularly in volatile markets like gold and silver.

