BreakOutScalperEA is a very effective breakout scalper. The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit.

Recommended pair: EURUSD;

The results from real trading here - LiveSignal.

Settings Guide here.





Main Features:

Fast scalping trades (the average time to hold a position is 0-30 minutes)

Built-in filters to reduce inefficient entry points

Rare, but fairly accurate inputs

The Expert Advisor trades between 9:00 - 20:00(GMT +2)

The EA always uses a small stop loss (calculated automatically based on volatility)

This Expert Advisor does not use risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc..



How to test the Expert Advisor: Run the test on EURUSD M30, in the parameters, set the risk as you want , GMT Offset ( on the main popular brokers, it is always +2 (without DST), if you are not sure, contact me in PM) , and select a high quality testing (Every tick based on real ticks).



How to set up an Expert Advisor for real trading: Open a EURUSD M30 chart.

Attach the EA to the chart.

Set the lotsize to your desired risk.

BreakOutScalperEA requires a decent ECN broker. For recommendation, contact me in PM. Open a EURUSD M30 chart.Attach the EA to the chart.Set the lotsize to your desired risk.BreakOutScalperEA requires a decent ECN broker. For recommendation, contact me in PM. Run the test on EURUSD M30, in the parameters, set the risk as you want, and select a high quality testing (Every tick based on real ticks).



