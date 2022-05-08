BreakOutScalperEA

BreakOutScalperEA  is a very effective breakout scalper. The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit.

Recommended pair: EURUSD;

The results from real trading here - LiveSignal.

Settings Guide here.


Main Features:

  • Fast scalping trades (the average time to hold a position is 0-30 minutes)
  • Built-in filters to reduce inefficient entry points
  • Rare, but fairly accurate inputs
  • The Expert Advisor trades between 9:00 - 20:00(GMT +2)
  • The EA always uses a small stop loss (calculated automatically based on volatility)
  • This Expert Advisor does not use risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc..


How to test the Expert Advisor:

Run the test on EURUSD M30, in the parameters, set the risk as you want , GMT Offset (on the main popular brokers, it is always +2 (without DST), if you are not sure, contact me in PM) , and select a high quality testing (Every tick based on real ticks).


      How to set up an Expert Advisor for real trading:

      Open a EURUSD M30 chart.
      Attach the EA to the chart.
      Set the lotsize to your desired risk.
      BreakOutScalperEA requires a decent ECN broker.  For recommendation, contact me in PM.


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      Huan Guo Li
      323
      Huan Guo Li 2022.06.03 18:44 
       

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      bergen288
      268
      bergen288 2022.05.17 21:24 
       

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      Ivan Kochubeev
      390
      Reply from developer Ivan Kochubeev 2022.06.25 11:23
      I have added the features you requested, if there are any errors or I misunderstood you, please let me know. In addition, sometimes large losses are part of the strategy and I don't see any point in reducing them, since the strategy itself suffers. But you can of course test the functions that you asked for. But I don't see much sense in them.
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