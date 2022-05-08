BreakOutScalperEA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 June 2022
- Activations: 10
BreakOutScalperEA is a very effective breakout scalper. The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit.
Recommended pair: EURUSD;
The results from real trading here - LiveSignal.
Settings Guide here.
Main Features:
- Fast scalping trades (the average time to hold a position is 0-30 minutes)
- Built-in filters to reduce inefficient entry points
- Rare, but fairly accurate inputs
- The Expert Advisor trades between 9:00 - 20:00(GMT +2)
- The EA always uses a small stop loss (calculated automatically based on volatility)
- This Expert Advisor does not use risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc..
How to test the Expert Advisor:Run the test on EURUSD M30, in the parameters, set the risk as you want , GMT Offset (on the main popular brokers, it is always +2 (without DST), if you are not sure, contact me in PM) , and select a high quality testing (Every tick based on real ticks).
How to set up an Expert Advisor for real trading:Open a EURUSD M30 chart.
Attach the EA to the chart.
Set the lotsize to your desired risk.
BreakOutScalperEA requires a decent ECN broker. For recommendation, contact me in PM.
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