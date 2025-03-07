Correlation Master

5


CORRELATION MASTER : DOUBLE THE PAIRS, HALF THE RISK

Smart EA for Negative Correlation & Auto Hedging


Correlation Master is an automated Expert Advisor that utilizes the negative correlation strategy between currency pairs. By opening opposite positions on opposing pairs (e.g. EURUSD Buy and USDCHF Sell), this EA aims to maximize profits while minimizing risks.

With flexible risk management and multi-pair settings, this EA is suitable for traders who want a smart automated hedging strategy.

Key Features
Automatic Negative Correlation Strategy
Open Buy and Sell positions on pairs that move in opposite directions.
Example: EURUSD (Buy) ↔ USDCHF (Sell)

Multi-Pair Support
Can be used with up to 13 pairs at once, including:
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD, and others.

Dynamic Risk Management
Profit target can be set:

Globally

Per set

Per layer
Lot can be fixed or use martingale mode.

Trading Time & Day Control
Set active trading hours and select trading days (Monday–Friday).

Main Settings
Entry Mode: Buy or Sell

Max Entry: Maximum number of positions

Time Filter: Set start & end time

Lot Setting: Initial lot & multiples

Profit Target: Global, Set, or Layer

Close All Mode: Close all positions at once if target is reached

Spread Filter: Avoid execution at high spreads

Advantages
Automatic & Smart Hedging
Take advantage of correlation between pairs for automatic hedging.

Flexible: Scalping & Swing
Suitable for various trading styles.

User Friendly
Parameters are easy to set, suitable for beginners and pros.
Video Correlation Master
Reviews 2
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

