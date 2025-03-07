Correlation Master

KORLASYON USTASI : ÇİFTLERİ İKİYE KATLAYIN, RİSKLERİ YARIN

Negatif Korelasyon ve Otomatik Koruma için Akıllı EA

Korelasyon Ustası, döviz çiftleri arasındaki negatif korelasyon stratejisini kullanan otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır. Karşıt çiftlerde (örn. EURUSD Al ve USDCHF Sat) zıt pozisyonlar açarak, bu EA riskleri en aza indirirken karları maksimize etmeyi hedefler.

Esnek risk yönetimi ve çoklu çift ayarlarıyla bu EA, akıllı otomatik bir koruma stratejisi isteyen yatırımcılar için uygundur.

Temel Özellikler
Otomatik Negatif Korelasyon Stratejisi
Zıt yönlerde hareket eden çiftlerde Alım ve Satım pozisyonları açın.
Örnek: EURUSD (Alım) ↔ USDCHF (Satış)

Çoklu Çift Desteği
Aynı anda 13 çifte kadar kullanılabilir, bunlara şunlar dahildir:
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD ve diğerleri.

Dinamik Risk Yönetimi
Kar hedefi ayarlanabilir:

Küresel

Set başına

Katman başına
Lot sabitlenebilir veya martingale modu kullanılabilir.

İşlem Saati ve Gün Kontrolü
Aktif işlem saatlerini ayarlayın ve işlem günlerini seçin (Pazartesi-Cuma).

Ana Ayarlar
Giriş Modu: Al veya Sat

Maksimum Giriş: Maksimum pozisyon sayısı

Zaman Filtresi: Başlangıç ​​ve bitiş zamanını ayarla

Lot Ayarı: İlk lot ve katları

Kar Hedefi: Global, Set veya Katman

Tümünü Kapat Modu: Hedefe ulaşıldığında tüm pozisyonları aynı anda kapat

Spread Filtresi: Yüksek spreadlerde yürütmeyi önle

Avantajlar
Otomatik ve Akıllı Koruma
Otomatik koruma için çiftler arasındaki korelasyondan yararlanın.

Esnek: Scalping ve Swing
Çeşitli işlem stilleri için uygundur.

Kullanıcı Dostu
Parametreler kolayca ayarlanabilir, yeni başlayanlar ve profesyoneller için uygundur.
