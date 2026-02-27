LL Pursuit EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 27 February 2026
- Activations: 5
Built around a coordinated basket logic, the system manages positions collectively rather than focusing on a single chart symbol. This allows capital distribution across multiple correlated and non-correlated pairs, creating a smoother equity structure compared to single-pair trading models.
🔹 Core Concept
LL Pursuit EA trades 14 major Forex pairs simultaneously, applying a synchronized basket management logic that:
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Distributes exposure across multiple currency crosses
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Manages floating profit at basket level
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Uses adaptive lot sizing based on account balance
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Implements automatic capital protection mechanisms
The strategy is designed to aim for consistency and structural stability over time rather than aggressive short-term speculation.
🔹 Timeframe & Installation
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Optimized for: H1 timeframe
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The EA must be attached to an H1 chart
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It works independently from the symbol of the chart
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Performance depends on the timeframe where it is attached
Example:
If attached to EURUSD H1, it will still trade the full 14-pair basket.
If attached to M30 or M15, behavior changes because signals are timeframe-dependent.
For best performance and testing consistency, use H1 timeframe.
🔹 Risk Management Architecture
LL Pursuit EA integrates:
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Balance-based dynamic lot calculation
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Basket-level floating management
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Margin protection checks before execution
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Controlled multi-position exposure
The system is structured to maintain controlled drawdown phases while allowing the basket to develop naturally during trend cycles.
🔹 Designed For
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Traders looking for diversified Forex exposure
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Portfolio-style automated trading
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Long-term structured growth approach
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Traders who prefer basket logic over single-entry systems
🔹 Important Notes
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Recommended VPS for stable execution
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Suitable for hedging accounts
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Backtest on H1 timeframe for accurate historical modeling
Important
This product does not guarantee profits.
Automated trading involves risk, especially when using multi-position or progressive lot strategies.
Always test on demo before using on a live account.