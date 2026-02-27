LL Pursuit EA MT5

is a fully automated multi-pair Expert Advisor designed to operate on a diversified basket of 14 major Forex crosses with a structured long-term approach.





Built around a coordinated basket logic, the system manages positions collectively rather than focusing on a single chart symbol. This allows capital distribution across multiple correlated and non-correlated pairs, creating a smoother equity structure compared to single-pair trading models.

🔹 Core Concept

LL Pursuit EA trades 14 major Forex pairs simultaneously, applying a synchronized basket management logic that:

Distributes exposure across multiple currency crosses

Manages floating profit at basket level

Uses adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

Implements automatic capital protection mechanisms

The strategy is designed to aim for consistency and structural stability over time rather than aggressive short-term speculation.

🔹 Timeframe & Installation

Optimized for: H1 timeframe

The EA must be attached to an H1 chart

It works independently from the symbol of the chart

Performance depends on the timeframe where it is attached

Example:

If attached to EURUSD H1, it will still trade the full 14-pair basket.

If attached to M30 or M15, behavior changes because signals are timeframe-dependent.

For best performance and testing consistency, use H1 timeframe.

🔹 Risk Management Architecture

LL Pursuit EA integrates:

Balance-based dynamic lot calculation

Basket-level floating management

Margin protection checks before execution

Controlled multi-position exposure

The system is structured to maintain controlled drawdown phases while allowing the basket to develop naturally during trend cycles.

🔹 Designed For

Traders looking for diversified Forex exposure

Portfolio-style automated trading

Long-term structured growth approach

Traders who prefer basket logic over single-entry systems

🔹 Important Notes

Recommended VPS for stable execution

Suitable for hedging accounts

Backtest on H1 timeframe for accurate historical modeling



