Correlation Master MT4
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761835
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122732
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122733
CORRELATION MASTER : DOUBLE THE PAIRS, HALF THE RISK
Smart EA for Negative Correlation & Auto Hedging
Correlation Master is an automated Expert Advisor that utilizes the negative correlation strategy between currency pairs. By opening opposite positions on opposing pairs (e.g. EURUSD Buy and USDCHF Sell), this EA aims to maximize profits while minimizing risks.
With flexible risk management and multi-pair settings, this EA is suitable for traders who want a smart automated hedging strategy.
Key Features
Automatic Negative Correlation Strategy
Open Buy and Sell positions on pairs that move in opposite directions.
Example: EURUSD (Buy) ↔ USDCHF (Sell)
Multi-Pair Support
Can be used with up to 13 pairs at once, including:
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD, and others.
Dynamic Risk Management
Profit target can be set:
Globally
Per set
Per layer
Lot can be fixed or use martingale mode.
Trading Time & Day Control
Set active trading hours and select trading days (Monday–Friday).
Main Settings
Entry Mode: Buy or Sell
Max Entry: Maximum number of positions
Time Filter: Set start & end time
Lot Setting: Initial lot & multiples
Profit Target: Global, Set, or Layer
Close All Mode: Close all positions at once if target is reached
Spread Filter: Avoid execution at high spreads
Advantages
Automatic & Smart Hedging
Take advantage of correlation between pairs for automatic hedging.
Flexible: Scalping & Swing
Suitable for various trading styles.
User Friendly
Parameters are easy to set, suitable for beginners and pros.