Correlation Master MT4









CORRELATION MASTER : DOUBLE THE PAIRS, HALF THE RISK Smart EA for Negative Correlation & Auto Hedging





Correlation Master is an automated Expert Advisor that utilizes the negative correlation strategy between currency pairs. By opening opposite positions on opposing pairs (e.g. EURUSD Buy and USDCHF Sell), this EA aims to maximize profits while minimizing risks.





With flexible risk management and multi-pair settings, this EA is suitable for traders who want a smart automated hedging strategy.





Key Features

Automatic Negative Correlation Strategy

Open Buy and Sell positions on pairs that move in opposite directions.

Example: EURUSD (Buy) ↔ USDCHF (Sell)





Multi-Pair Support

Can be used with up to 13 pairs at once, including:

EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD, and others.





Dynamic Risk Management

Profit target can be set:





Globally





Per set





Per layer

Lot can be fixed or use martingale mode.





Trading Time & Day Control

Set active trading hours and select trading days (Monday–Friday).





Main Settings

Entry Mode: Buy or Sell





Max Entry: Maximum number of positions





Time Filter: Set start & end time





Lot Setting: Initial lot & multiples





Profit Target: Global, Set, or Layer





Close All Mode: Close all positions at once if target is reached





Spread Filter: Avoid execution at high spreads





Advantages

Automatic & Smart Hedging

Take advantage of correlation between pairs for automatic hedging.





Flexible: Scalping & Swing

Suitable for various trading styles.





User Friendly

Parameters are easy to set, suitable for beginners and pros.