CORRELATION MASTER: DOBRAR OS PARES, METADE DO RISCO

EA inteligente para correlação negativa e cobertura automática


O Correlation Master é um Expert Advisor automatizado que utiliza a estratégia de correlação negativa entre pares de moedas. Ao abrir posições opostas em pares opostos (por exemplo, EURUSD Buy e USDCHF Sell), este EA visa maximizar os lucros e minimizar os riscos.

Com uma gestão de risco flexível e configurações de múltiplos pares, este EA é adequado para traders que desejam uma estratégia de cobertura automatizada inteligente.

Principais características
Estratégia de Correlação Negativa Automática
Abra posições de compra e venda em pares que se movem em direções opostas.
Exemplo: EURUSD (Comprar) ↔ USDCHF (Vender)

Suporte multi-par
Pode ser utilizado com até 13 pares de uma só vez, incluindo:
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD e outros.

Gestão Dinâmica de Riscos
A meta de lucro pode ser definida:

Globalmente

Por conjunto

Por camada
O lote pode ser fixo ou utilizar o modo martingale.

Controlo de tempo e dia de negociação
Defina o horário de negociação ativo e selecione os dias de negociação (de segunda a sexta-feira).

Configurações principais
Modo de entrada: Comprar ou Vender

Entrada Máxima: Número máximo de posições

Filtro de tempo: definir hora de início e de fim

Configuração de lote: lote inicial e múltiplos

Objectivo de lucro: global, definido ou em camadas

Modo Fechar Tudo: Feche todas as posições de uma só vez se o objetivo for atingido

Filtro de spread: evite a execução em spreads elevados

Vantagens
Cobertura Automática e Inteligente
Aproveite a correlação entre pares para o hedge automático.

Flexível: Scalping e Swing
Adequado para vários estilos de negociação.

Amigo do utilizador
Os parâmetros são fáceis de definir, adequados tanto para principiantes como para profissionais.
Video Correlation Master
Comentários 2
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

Responder ao comentário