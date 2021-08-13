Topos Fundos
- Experts
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Edson Cavalca JuniorSystems developer for over 30 years. Currently developing financial products for the Metatrader platform.
Site:
https://tinosangue.com.br
Youtube: Aprender a Investir
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 8 February 2024
- Activations: 15
The robot opens positions from Tops and Bottoms
Perform trend reversal operations.
It has 3 levels of top and bottom measurement.
Trader can open and close position on 3 strength signals.
The expert also allows you to configure the maximum loss to move along with the price (moving stop).
Edson Cavalca Junior
Systems Analyst
WARNINGS
The buyer declares himself capable of:
- We do not provide any trading or risk management advice, ideal configurations, promise of profits, etc.
- All communication over the internet is linked to interruptions or delays, which may prevent or hinder the sending of orders or the receipt of updated information.
- The seller disclaims liability for damages suffered by its customers as a result of failure of services provided by third parties.
- Financial assets carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how the active assets you are going to trade and whether you can risk losing your money.