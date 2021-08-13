Topos Fundos

First Bar Francisco Gomes Da Silva Experts

Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in