HumaI Power Zones™ – Precise OHLC Mapping for Serious Traders

Product Description

HumaI Power Zones™ is a precision-designed indicator that automatically plots key OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) levels from the Daily (D1), Weekly (W1), Monthly (MN1), and Yearly (Y1) timeframes.

These levels are calculated and drawn in real time, offering a stable and clear view of price structure. Whether you're working with lower timeframes or tracking higher timeframe context, HumaI Power Zones™ provides a structured visual framework to support informed trading decisions.

Key Features

Institutional Precision-Based OHLC Levels

Automatically maps Open, High, Low, and Close from major timeframes — D1, W1, MN1, Y1.

Smart Alert System

Get notified the moment price reaches a level — alerts are triggered by active candle logic, not delayed timers.

Zone Interaction Memory

Keeps track of how many times each level has been touched — helping you assess the relative strength of a zone.

Minimalist Visual Layout

Clean, high-contrast levels designed for clarity — no visual clutter, suitable for all trading environments.

Timeframe-Sensitive Display

Automatically adapts zone visibility based on your chart — see only what’s relevant to your analysis.

Fixed and Non-Repainting

All zones are time-locked and remain consistent — helping you maintain a stable reference across sessions.

Ideal For

Traders who rely on well-defined price structure

Funded account managers and professionals working across timeframes

Technical analysts combining taps, zones, and multi-timeframe confluence

Traders who want clarity without visual overload

Professionals who recognize the impact of OHLC prices on market behavior

HumaI Power Zones™ delivers clarity and precision for those who trade with purpose.

It’s more than an indicator — it’s a consistent structure for confident decision-making.































































































































































































































































































































































