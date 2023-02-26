Quant PRO is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair.

Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization,

During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility.

EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything.

Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010.







Requirements:

Leverage 1:30 or higher





Minimum deposit 500 USD, recomended 1000 USD ( or the same in another currency. )





Run EA on AUDCAD symbol and any Time Frame. ( does not require any specific setting. )





If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA.





EA will adjust lot size to your balance and use compound percentage to get parabolic yield curve, you can change it manually to constant lot, start from 0.01.



"money management" Progression Value:

1500 - High Risk

2000 - Medium Risk

2500 - Low Risk

e.t.c



The default settings are only for accounts in USD, if Your account is in a different currency, please convert it to the equivalent of USD 2000 and enter it in the " Lot Progression" Value field in the input tab.



