Quant PRO

5

Quant PRO is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair.

Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization,

During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility.

EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything.

Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010.


Requirements:

  • Leverage 1:30 or higher 

  • Minimum deposit 500 USD, recomended 1000 USD ( or the same in another currency. )

  • Run EA on AUDCAD symbol and any Time Frame. ( does not require any specific setting. )

  • If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA.


EA will adjust lot size to your balance and use compound percentage to get parabolic yield curve, you can change it manually to constant lot, start from 0.01.


"money management" Progression Value:

1500  - High Risk 
2000  - Medium Risk
2500  - Low Risk 

e.t.c

The default settings are only for accounts in USD, if Your account is in a different currency, please convert it to the equivalent of USD 2000 and enter it in the " Lot ProgressionValue field in the input tab.

When testing, please wait until all history is loaded, it may take a few minutes.

Reviews 3
Rafał Plura
936
Rafał Plura 2023.05.17 20:18 
 

I am very happy with this EA, very good contact, Live account to confirm that EA gives profits

Krzysztof Osówniak
38
Krzysztof Osówniak 2023.04.19 11:26 
 

Very good EA. good stable profits and low DD.

Eric Carl Sandquist
509
Eric Carl Sandquist 2023.02.26 23:20 
 

Currently running back tests and demo account but with what I am seeing even with default settings I plan to go live very quickly. looking forward to recommended set options and will be running some other set tests soon. Nicely done.

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UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Nexus MT5
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Volume Profile MT4
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This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
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This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Market Profile MT4
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Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
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This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
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The channel Forex indicator is designed with extreme price values for a specific period in mind. The indicator comprises of three distinctly colored lines that resembles those of the Bollinger Bands. Basic Trading Signals Buy Signal: Go long when price opens and closes above the middle medium  line of the indicator, and trades along the upper channel border. Sell Signal: Go short when price opens and closes below the middle medium blue line of the indicator, and trades along lower channel b
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Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. ) Run E
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Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
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The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
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Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
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Piotr Stepien
Experts
Real Market Liquidity Levels This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 displays real liquidity levels taken directly from the live market via an external API. The data is drawn on your broker’s MT5 chart in real time. Real market levels – independent from broker prices Liquidity levels are automatically adjusted to the current price , even if your broker has a small price offset compared to real market prices. This ensures you always see true pending orders from major market participants , not jus
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Rafał Plura
936
Rafał Plura 2023.05.17 20:18 
 

I am very happy with this EA, very good contact, Live account to confirm that EA gives profits

Krzysztof Osówniak
38
Krzysztof Osówniak 2023.04.19 11:26 
 

Very good EA. good stable profits and low DD.

Eric Carl Sandquist
509
Eric Carl Sandquist 2023.02.26 23:20 
 

Currently running back tests and demo account but with what I am seeing even with default settings I plan to go live very quickly. looking forward to recommended set options and will be running some other set tests soon. Nicely done.

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