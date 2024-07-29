MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764





Marti Lovers EA — Multi-Logic Martingale & Recovery + Emergency Hedge





Marti Lovers EA is an Expert Advisor based on a martingale/recovery strategy that operates in several logic modes (0–6) to manage phased entries, lot doubling, pip step settings, and automatic closing based on profit targets (money/equity). This EA is suitable for traders who want a semi-automated system that focuses on position management and daily/account targets.





The EA is designed to:

Add positions when the market moves against you (recovery/martingale)

Automatically lock in profits when the target is reached

Close all positions when the equity target is met

Execute multiple logic sets (0–6) with different magic numbers

Have an Emergency Hedging mode when certain drawdown conditions occur (according to parameters)

Note: Martingale carries high risks. Make sure you understand the risks before using it on a live account.





Key Features

Multi-Logic Trading (0–6)

Each logic can have different parameters (lot, multiplier, pipstep, TP, time window, etc.)

Separate magic numbers for each logic → streamlined order management





Martingale / Recovery System

Gradual position addition using lot multiplier

Control entry distance using pip step (distance between positions)





Time Filter

EA only works during specified trading hours

Helps avoid certain volatility hours/news spikes (according to preference)





Take Profit / Close System

Close All by Profit Target (TP money/total profit)

TP Equity Mode: closes all positions when account profit reaches the equity target





Emergency Hedge Mode (Logic 06)

Opens a hedge position when:

meets drawdown requirements (according to parameters)





minimum position number is met

is within the permitted time window





On-Chart Info

Summary information on BUY/SELL positions and estimated running profit





How it Works in Brief

EA monitors entry conditions based on active logic and time window. If the initial order is open, the EA recovers by adding positions according to the PipStep and LotMultiplier settings.

When the total profit reaches the target, the EA closes the position (Close All).

If market conditions are adverse and the drawdown requirement is met, the EA can execute Emergency Hedging (special logic) as additional protection (not a guarantee).