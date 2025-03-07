Correlation Master

상관관계 마스터: 통화쌍은 두 배로, 위험은 절반으로

음의 상관관계 및 자동 헤징을 위한 스마트 EA

상관관계 마스터는 통화쌍 간의 음의 상관관계 전략을 활용하는 자동 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 반대 통화쌍(예: EURUSD 매수, USDCHF 매도)에 대해 반대 포지션을 취함으로써 위험을 최소화하면서 수익을 극대화하는 것을 목표로 합니다.

유연한 위험 관리와 다중 통화쌍 설정을 갖춘 이 EA는 스마트한 자동 헤지 전략을 원하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다.

주요 기능
자동 음의 상관관계 전략
반대 방향으로 움직이는 통화쌍에 대해 매수 및 매도 포지션을 오픈합니다.
예: EURUSD(매수) ↔ USDCHF(매도)

다중 통화쌍 지원
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD 등 최대 13개 통화쌍에 동시에 사용 가능합니다.

동적 위험 관리
수익 목표 설정 가능:

전 세계

세트별

레이어별
랏 고정 또는 마틴게일 모드 사용 가능

거래 시간 및 요일 관리
활성 거래 시간을 설정하고 거래일(월요일~금요일)을 선택합니다.

주요 설정
진입 모드: 매수 또는 매도

최대 진입: 최대 포지션 수

시간 필터: 시작 및 종료 시간 설정

랏 설정: 초기 랏 및 배수

수익 목표: 글로벌, 설정 또는 레이어

모두 청산 모드: 목표가 도달 시 모든 포지션을 한 번에 청산

스프레드 필터: 높은 스프레드에서는 체결 방지

장점
자동 및 스마트 헤징
통화쌍 간 상관관계를 활용하여 자동 헤징을 수행합니다.

유연성: 스캘핑 및 스윙
다양한 거래 스타일에 적합합니다.

사용자 친화적
매개 변수 설정이 간편하여 초보자와 전문가 모두에게 적합합니다.
리뷰 2
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

