Virtual Reality MT5

5

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401


The Virtual Reality Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to optimize margin utilization while executing positions in financial markets. Its unique strategy involves a two-step process: initiating a virtual position followed by a corresponding real position, aimed at minimizing margin requirements.

Here's a breakdown of how the Virtual Reality EA operates:

  1. Virtual Position Opening:

    • The EA first identifies a trading opportunity based on its programmed algorithms and market analysis.
    • It simulates the opening of a "virtual" or simulated position in the selected financial instrument without actually committing any capital. This virtual position mirrors the intended real trade.

  2. Real Position Execution:

    • After establishing the virtual position, the EA continues to monitor market conditions.
    • Once the market confirms the favorable conditions or parameters set by the strategy, the EA triggers the opening of the corresponding real position in the market.
    • By aligning with the virtual position, the EA aims to mitigate the margin requirement impact of the real trade. It optimizes the use of available capital and margin to manage risk effectively.

  3. Risk Management and Optimization:

    • Throughout the process, the EA employs risk management protocols and customizable settings to ensure prudent trading.
    • It constantly evaluates market movements and adjusts its approach, potentially closing positions if conditions turn adverse or deviate from predefined criteria.

  4. Performance Tracking and Analysis:

    • The Virtual Reality EA keeps track of performance metrics, including trade outcomes, margin utilization, and overall profitability.
    • It allows traders to review and analyze the efficiency of the virtual-to-real position strategy, enabling adjustments or refinements for future trades.

This EA's innovative approach aims to capitalize on trading opportunities while optimizing the use of margin, reducing the overall risk exposure associated with simultaneous real positions. Traders utilizing the Virtual Reality EA can potentially benefit from enhanced capital efficiency and risk management in their trading activities.



Reviews 2
nikolas1163
427
nikolas1163 2025.04.30 08:12 
 

This EA is simply fabulous. I rented it for a month but I will definitely buy it because it is by far the best trading tool I have ever used. Also the author is always available and very quick in responding

Sujit Kumar Patel
362
Sujit Kumar Patel 2024.11.21 07:43 
 

This is a very good Expert Advisor. You must try it. I am already using it on my live account. Drawdown is a bit higher side but it finally recovers very well and keep you profitable always.

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nikolas1163
427
nikolas1163 2025.04.30 08:12 
 

This EA is simply fabulous. I rented it for a month but I will definitely buy it because it is by far the best trading tool I have ever used. Also the author is always available and very quick in responding

Agus Santoso
41757
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.04.30 08:28
Thank you Sir
Sujit Kumar Patel
362
Sujit Kumar Patel 2024.11.21 07:43 
 

This is a very good Expert Advisor. You must try it. I am already using it on my live account. Drawdown is a bit higher side but it finally recovers very well and keep you profitable always.

Agus Santoso
41757
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2024.11.21 16:44
Thank you Sir
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