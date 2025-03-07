Correlation Master
- エキスパート
- Agus Santoso
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 13 4月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.
Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.
Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising
I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
MQL5.com WebサイトへのログインにCookieの使用を許可します。
ログインするには、ブラウザで必要な設定を有効にしてください。
Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.
Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.
Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising