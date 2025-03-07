Correlation Master

CORRELATION MASTER：ペアを2倍にしてリスクを半分に

負の相関と自動ヘッジのためのスマートEA

Correlation Masterは、通貨ペア間の負の相関戦略を活用する自動EAです。このEAは、反対のペア（例：EURUSDの買いとUSDCHFの売り）で反対のポジションを開くことで、リスクを最小限に抑えながら利益を最大化することを目指します。

柔軟なリスク管理と複数通貨ペアの設定を備えたこのEAは、スマートな自動ヘッジ戦略を求めるトレーダーに最適です。

主な機能
自動負相関戦略
反対方向に動く通貨ペアで買いと売りのポジションをオープンします。

例：EURUSD（買い）↔ USDCHF（売り）

複数通貨ペアのサポート
最大13通貨ペア（EURUSD/USDCHF、GBPUSD/USDJPY、AUDUSD/USDCADなど）を同時に使用できます。

ダイナミックリスク管理
利益目標の設定：

グローバル

セットごと

レイヤーごと
ロットは固定またはマーチンゲールモードを選択できます。

取引時間と曜日の管理
取引時間と取引曜日（月曜日～金曜日）を設定します。

メイン設定
エントリーモード：買いまたは売り

最大エントリー数：最大ポジション数

時間フィルター：開始時間と終了時間の設定

ロット設定：初期ロット数と倍数

利益目標：グローバル、セット、またはレイヤー

全決済モード：目標に達したらすべてのポジションを一括決済

スプレッドフィルター：高スプレッドでの約定を回避

メリット
自動＆スマートヘッジ
通貨ペア間の相関関係を利用して、自動ヘッジを行います。

柔軟性：スキャルピングとスイング
様々な取引スタイルに対応

ユーザーフレンドリー
パラメータ設定が簡単で、初心者からプロまで幅広く対応します。
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

