CORRELATION MASTER: УДВОЕНИЕ ПАРЫ, ПОЛОВИНА РИСКА

Умный советник для отрицательной корреляции и автоматического хеджирования

Correlation Master — это автоматизированный советник, который использует стратегию отрицательной корреляции между валютными парами. Открывая противоположные позиции по противоположным парам (например, EURUSD Buy и USDCHF Sell), этот советник стремится максимизировать прибыль при минимизации рисков.

Благодаря гибкому управлению рисками и многопарным настройкам этот советник подходит трейдерам, которым нужна интеллектуальная автоматизированная стратегия хеджирования.

Основные характеристики
Автоматическая стратегия отрицательной корреляции
Открывайте позиции на покупку и продажу по парам, которые движутся в противоположных направлениях.

Пример: EURUSD (покупка) ↔ USDCHF (продажа)

Поддержка нескольких пар

Можно использовать одновременно с 13 парами, включая:
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD и другие.

Динамическое управление рисками
Можно установить целевую прибыль:

Глобально

Для набора

Для слоя
Лот может быть фиксированным или использовать режим мартингейла.

Управление временем и днем ​​торговли
Установите активные часы торговли и выберите торговые дни (понедельник–пятница).

Основные настройки
Режим входа: покупка или продажа

Макс. вход: максимальное количество позиций

Временной фильтр: установите время начала и окончания

Настройка лота: начальный лот и кратные

Цель прибыли: глобальная, установленная или слой

Режим закрытия всех позиций: закройте все позиции сразу, если цель достигнута

Фильтр спреда: избегайте исполнения при высоких спредах

Преимущества
Автоматическое и интеллектуальное хеджирование
Используйте корреляцию между парами для автоматического хеджирования.

Гибкость: скальпинг и свинг
Подходит для различных стилей торговли.

Удобство использования
Параметры легко настраиваются, подходят как новичкам, так и профессионалам.
Video Correlation Master
Отзывы 2
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

